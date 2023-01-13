Eagles compete in Governor’s Cup

Salado Eagles won two of their three matches in the Governor’s Cup showcase tournament in Georgetown Jan. 5-7.

The Eagles lost a close match to Marble Falls, 1-0, on Jan. 5.

They bounced back, beating Austin LASA, 2-0 on Jan. 6.

Andrew Gilmore scored the first goal in Salado’s 2-0 win over Austin LASA on Jan. 6, assisted by Thaddeus Heckman.

Heckman scored the second goal on an assist by Andrew Gilmore.

Goalkeepers Briton Messick and Hughston Taggart shared the shut out win.

The Eagles won the third match in the tournament, beating Northeast Early College 1-0 on Jan. 7.

Heckman scored the only goal of the Eagles’ 1-0 win over Northeast Early College on Jan. 7. Caine Cruddas gave the assists on the goal.

Taggart recorded the shut out for Salado.

Salado Varsity Eagles are (front row, from left) Jackson Husung, Jose Mejia, Augusto Vargas, Ayden Shannon, Jett Luedeke, Thaddeus Heckman, Tyler Anderson, Cody Roquemore; (back row from left) Austin Anderson, Logan White, Luke Anderson, Morgan Adams, Hughston Taggart, Coach Cruddas, Briton Messick, Jake Rechtfertig, Brooks Dabney, Luke Drigalla, Andrew Gilmore. (Courtesy photo)

