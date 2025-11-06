Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

Salado Eagles trailed the visiting Gonzales Apaches during the first three quarters of their Oct. 31 game, before tying the game at 21-21 with 11:31 left to play and then going on to score 21 unanswered points for the 42-21 win.

This was the last varsity football game to be played in Eagle Stadium as the new stadium on Williams Rd. will be completed for the 2026 football season. Brayden Dildine in the Eagles Oct. 31 win over Gonzales. (photo by Royce Wiggin)



After swapping possessions, Gonzales was the first to score on a 62-yard, eight-play drive. David Clack scored on a 20-yard second down run with 3:51 left in the first. He added the point-after for a 7-0 lead.

The Eagles answered with a 60-yard drive, taking nine plays. Salado scored on the first play of the second quarter on an 11-yard run by quarterback Devonte Foster. The PAT kick was blocked and Salado trailed 7-6 with 11:54 left in the first.

Gonzales went up 14-6 with 9:09 left in the half, scoring on a 74-yard, eight-play drive. Half-back Ayden Ramirez hit Damion Hunt for a 27-yard strike. Clack added the point-after for a 14-6 lead.

Salado closed the gap on the next series, driving 61 yards in six plays, including a 5-yard TD run by Foster with 6:49 left in the half. Max Gist made the score 13-14.

Gonzales scored with just under two minutes left in the half on a 19 yard run by Clack. He added the PAT for a 21-13 halftime lead.

The Apaches threatened to go up by two scores early in the second half, but the Salado defense stiffened and stopped Gonzales on a fourth down attempt at the Eagle 3 yard line.

After swapping possessions, Salado drove 53 yard in six plays, including a 13-yard touchdown over the left side by Luke Bingham. Foster found Brayden Dildine in the end zone to knot the score at 21-21 with 11:32 left to play.

The rest was all Salado as the Eagles scored three touchdowns.

After forcing Gonzales to punt, the Eagles drove 74 yards on seven plays, with Bingham scoring on a 15-yard run. Gist added the extra point for Salado’s first lead of the game, 28-21, with 5:42 left to play.

Gist picked off a Gonzales pass and returned it for a touchdown with 4 minutes left to play, but the ball was brought back to the Apache 23 for a holding call against Salado.

No worries. Foster ran it in from the 23 to score with 4:06 left on the clock. Gist made the score 35-21.

On the next play from scrimmage, Hays Ramsey grabbed a Gonzales pass and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown. With no penalty, the Eagles went up 42-21 on Gist’s kick with 3:49 left in the game.

SHS 0 13 0 29 42

GHS 7 14 0 0 21

Salado Stats

Passing: Devonte Foster, 8-12-1 int, 88 yards.

Rushing: Luke Bingham, 20-175 yards, 2 TDs; Devonte Foster, 9-71, 3 TDs; Gabe Merriman, 1-3 yards.

Receiving: Brayden Dildine, 2-51 yards; Caine Cruddas, 2-17 yards; Landen Noske, 1-17 yards, Andrew Benavides, 1-2 yards, Bingham, 2-1 yard.

Tackles

Ethan Robledo and Damonte Foster, 12 each, Robert Campbell, 11, Mason Olson, 10, Zack Adcox, Owen Gunter, Miller Gallia and Dylan Jiminez, 7 each, Owen Piatt, 5, Brooks Mayberry, 4, Hays Ramsey, 4, Luke Bauser, 3, Max Gist, Jackson Tracy and Christian Norcross, 2 each, Caine Cruddas, Landen Noske, Hudson Oglesby, Tyson White, Ulises Soto, Fabian Burleson and Carter Morris, 1 each.