Salado Village Voice

By Larnce Barker

Special Contributor

Converse: Salado Eagles (8-3 Bi-District Champions) came into DW Rutledge stadium confidently and prepared to take on the Pearsall Mavericks (2-9). The Eagles won the toss and elected to receive, but the Mavericks surprise onside kick and recovery put the Eagles on defense first.

Pearsall first drive with had two run plays of 5 and 10-yds of misdirection had the Salado defense finding a way to stop the Mavericks running game. Finally, the Mavericks ball carrier fumbled the football after 10-yds and the Eagles Brooks Mayberry recovered the football to set up the Salado offense 1st & 10 at the Eagles 15-yard line.

Quarterback Devonte Foster (11-16, 298 yds, 5 TD, 7 rush, 64 yds, 1 TD) guided the Eagles offense through the air. On the first drive, he connected with TE-Landen Noske for a 67-yard catch & run touchdown. Kicker Max Gist would add an extra point to take the lead 7-0 with 10:11 mark in the first quarter. K-Gist would masterfully perform an onside in which the Eagles recovered and just like that, Salado was back on offense 1st & 10 Eagles. QB-Foster and the Salado offense moved down the field with pass & run to the 22-yard line. The next offensive play WR-Gabrielle Merriman would go in motion and take the football to follow his blockers to go 22-yards on the run to the endzone. K-Gist added the PAT and with 9:04 left in the first quarter, the score would be 14-0 Salado.

The Salado Eagles Defense got their groove and caused havoc for the Mavericks offense. The Eagles would soon be back on offense and drive to the Pearsall 2-yardline. Devonte Foster took the football from the shotgun position and ran 2 yards for the Eagles touchdown. K-Gist PAT would between the uprights to increase the Salado score 21-0 with 6 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Pearsall’s offensive woes would continue in the second quarter when the Eagles defensive LB-Ethan Robledo would force-fumble one of his 2 FF on the night as Salado defensive crew would recover the football. During Salado’s next offensive series, QB-Foster would go to the air again and hit WR Gabe Merriman on a 52-yard pass for the Eagles touchdown. K Gist PAT was good with 10:22 left in the second quarter to surge the Salado lead 28-0. The Salado next offensive series, RB Luke Bingham, would tote handoff 25 yards to the endzone for the Eagles touchdown. Gist’s PAT would improve the score to 35-0 with 8:08 left in the second quarter.

Then Foster would connect with Eagles WR-Brayden Dildine 34-yards for the Eagles-TD with 4:00 minutes left in the second quarter. K-Gist would boot the PAT to enlarge the score to 42-0.

The Eagles would strike again when Foster would then hook-up with WR-Andrew Benevides for fifty-one yards for the Salado touchdown and with 23 seconds left in the 1st half to expand the score to 49-0 Eagles.

After halftime, the Salado Eagles reserve players would get an opportunity to see the football field to get some playoff experience at their position. Pearsall would receive the Salado kickoff to start the third quarter, and the Eagles defense would play tough in a bend but don’t break to keep the Mavericks scoreless in the 3rd quarter. The Mavericks would find the end zone with 2:23 left in the 4th quarter of the football game and the 2-pt conversion failed to make the score 49-6.

Salado’s win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Merriman who had 83 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Gist was perfect on the night with the PATs in the Eagles win. Salado’s defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times.

Salado Eagles (8-3 Bi-District Champs) will face Rockport-Fulton Pirates (7-4 Bi-District Champs) in the Region 4 Area 4A-D2 Texas Playoffs 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Hardin Athletic Complex & Activity Center-Gustafson Stadium, 7001 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238.

SALADO 49

Pearsall 6

1 2 3 4 F

SHS 21 28 0 0 49

PHS 0 0 0 6 6

Sal — Landen Noske 67-Yd Pass from Foster (Max Gist kick)

Sal — Gabrielle Merriman 22 yd Run (Gist kick)

Sal — Devonte Foster 2-Yd Run (Gist Kick)

Sal — Brayden Dilldine 22-Yd Pass from Foster (Gist kick)

Sal — Gabrielle Merriman 52-Yd Pass from Foster (Gist kick)

Sal — Luke Bingham 25-Yd run (Gist kick)

Sal — Andrew Benevides 60-Yd Pass from Foster (Gist kick)

Pear — 23-Yd Pass (kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

Sal Pear

171 Rushes-yards 77

303 Passing yards 150

13-19-235 Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-19-150

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Devonte Foster 11/16, 298 yds, 5 TD, 7 rush, 64 yds, 1 TD

Max Gist: 2/3, 5 yds, 4 rush, 15 yds

Landon Owens 1 Rush, 15 yds

Luke Bingham: 8 rush- 73 yds – 1 rushing TD

Landen Noske: 3 rec 84 yds – 1 TD

Gabe Merriman: 3 rec, 75 yds, 2 TD’s

Brayden Dildine: 3 rec 75 YDs

Andrew Benevides: 2 rec 56 yds, 1 TD

King Tobe: 1 rec, 5 yds

Caine Cruddas: 3 rush, 16 yds

Jaden Simmons: 2 rush, 0 yds

Silas Stephens: 1 rec, 0 yds

DEFENSIVE STATS

Damonte Foster (7 tackles- 3 TFL), Ethan Robledo (6 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 FF and 1 FR), Owen Gunter (6 tackles), Angel Soto (6 tackles, 1 TFL), Tristan Oliver (6 tackles), Robert Campbell (6 tackles), Luke Bauser ( 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 FF), Miller Gallia ( 5 tackles, , 1 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 FF, 1 FR), Michael Edmondson-Zack Adcox each had 4 tackles, Dylan Jimenez-Fabian Burleson each 3 tackles.