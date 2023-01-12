Eagles drop two non-district games

Salado Eagles lost two non-district basketball games last week.

Salado Eagles 52

Lago Vista 53

Salado Eagles hit less than 50% of their 19 free throw attempts in their razor-thin loss to the visiting Lago Vista Viking, falling just short 53-52on Jan. 3,

The Vikings jumped out to a 16-9 lead in the first quarter but Salado rallied back to narrow it to 25-24 going into the lockers.

Salado tied the game at 28-28 in the third but the Vikings edged Salado 15-14 in the fourth.

Luke Law led the Eagles with 14 points, shooting six of 13 from the field. He also had 7 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections, a steal and a block.

Nolan Miller followed with 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

Also scoring for Salado were Noah Self, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, a deflection, a steal and 2 blocks; Darius Wilson, 7 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, a deflection and 2 steals; Levi Ball, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 deflections, a steal and a block; Kase Maedgen, 5 points and a rebound; Mehki Lanier, 2 points, a rebound and an assist; Colby Ramm, 2 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal and Owen Pitcock, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 deflections and 3 steals.

Salado Eagles 48

Gateway Prep 58

Gateway Prep Gators outscored Salado Eagles 20-6 in the second period, which launched their 10-point victory over the visiting Eagles on Jan. 6. The Gators won 58-48 in the non-district game.

Self led the Eagles with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and a deflection.

Pitcock also had 10 points, contributing 5 rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Wilson, 8 points, a rebound, 3 assists, a deflection and 2 steals; Ball, 7 points, 4 rebounds, an assist; Law, 5 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block; Maedgen, 5 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and 2 deflections; Lanier, 2 points; Josh Gilpin, 1 point, a rebound and an assist; Miller, 2 rebounds and an assist and Ramm, 1 rebound.

Under-Varsity

SHS JV Eagles 41

Lago Vista 35

Salado Eagles Junior Varsity basketball team beat Lago Vista, 41-35, at home Jan. 3.

Scoring for Salado were Grayson Lomeil, 14 points, Chevy Adkisson, 8 points, Mason Brown, 5 points, Korbin Konarik, 5 points, Jack Ingram, 2 points, Dawson Barksdale, 2 points, Brandon English, 1 point and Nathan Tanner, 1 point.

SHS JV Eagles 26

Gateway Prep 54

The JV Eagles lost to Gateway Prep on the road 54-26 on Jan. 6.

Scoring for Salado were Lomeil, 11 points, English, 5 points, Barksdale, 4 points, Adkisson, Brown and Ingram, 2 points each.

The Eagles are 4-10 as of presstime this week.

9th Eagles 56

Lago Vista 15

Salado ninth grade Eagles cruised past Lago Vista at home 56-15 on Jan. 3.

Scoring for Salado were Andrew Benavides, 17 points, Gabe Merriman, 12 points, Derrick Smith, 6 points, Bradon Gonzales, 5 points, Coulson Boyd, 3 points, B.J. Amann and Cade Fenoglio, 2 points each.

9th Eagles 53

Gateway 18

Salado ninth grade Eagles beat Gateway Prep 53-18 on the road Jan. 6.

Scoring for Salado were Benavides, 22 points, Merriman, 11 points, Brody Delukie, 6 points, Ethan Robledo, 5 points, Amann, 4 points, Boyd, 3 points and Gonzales, 2 points.

Salado ninth graders are 10-2 on the year.

Junior High Boys

8th A Eagles 25

Connally 8th A 37

Salado 8th Grade A Eagles fell to Waco Connally 8th Grade A Cadets, 37-25 on Jan. 5.

Scoring for the Eagles were Julian Gerena, 11 point, Brennan Heber, 5 points, Landon Noske, 4 points, Colt Norman, 3 points and Jackson Tipton, 2 points.

8th B Eagles 34

Connally 8th B 3

Salado 8th Grade B Eagles beat Waco Connally 8th Grade B Cadets, 34-3 on Jan. 5.

Scoring for the Eagles were Hawkins, 8 points, Luke Leiskau, 6 points, Braeden Naegle and Daniel Hernandez, 4 points each and Jaden Jefferson, Calen Brazzil, Juaquin Vegahauser, Peyton Sniggs, Cole Cooley and Hunter Manthie, 2 points each.

7th A Eagles 46

Connally 7th A 31

Salado 7th Grade A Eagles beat Waco Connally 7th grade A team, 46-31 on Jan. 5.

Scoring for the Eagles were Griffin Self, 13 points, Wyatt Tipping, 12 points, Brody Schiller, 10 points, Jayden Humphrey, 7 points, Xander Corwin and Cooper Lepsis, 2 points each and Owen Gunter, 1 point.

The 7th Grade A Eagles are 3-1 on the year.

7th B Eagles 28

Connally 7th B 10

Salado 7th Grade B Eagles beat their counterparts from Connally Junior High, 28-10 on Jan. 5.

Scoring for the Eagles were Caden Foster, 8 points, Randy Rogers and Carter Morris, 6 points each, Hudson Slimp. 4 points, Barrett McIver, 3 points, and Luke Carlson, 1 point,

The boys are 6-1 on the year.