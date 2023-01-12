Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / Salado Sports / Salado Eagles Basketball / Eagles drop two non-district games

Eagles drop two non-district games

by

Salado Eagles lost two non-district basketball games last week.

Salado Eagles 52

Lago Vista 53

Salado Eagles hit less than 50% of their 19 free throw attempts in their razor-thin loss to the visiting Lago Vista Viking, falling just short 53-52on Jan. 3,

The Vikings jumped out to a 16-9 lead in the first quarter but Salado rallied back to narrow it to 25-24 going into the lockers.

Salado tied the game at 28-28 in the third but the Vikings edged Salado 15-14 in the fourth.

Luke Law led the Eagles with 14 points, shooting six of 13 from the field. He also had 7 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections, a steal and a block.

Nolan Miller followed with 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

Also scoring for Salado were Noah Self, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, a deflection, a steal and 2 blocks; Darius Wilson, 7 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, a deflection and 2 steals; Levi Ball, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 deflections, a steal and a block; Kase Maedgen, 5 points and a rebound; Mehki Lanier, 2 points, a rebound and an assist; Colby Ramm, 2 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal and Owen Pitcock, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 deflections and 3 steals.

Salado Eagles 48

Gateway Prep 58

Gateway Prep Gators outscored Salado Eagles 20-6 in the second period, which launched their 10-point victory over the visiting Eagles on Jan. 6. The Gators won 58-48 in the non-district game.

Self led the Eagles with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and a deflection.

Pitcock also had 10 points, contributing 5 rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Wilson, 8 points, a rebound, 3 assists, a deflection and  2 steals; Ball, 7 points, 4 rebounds,  an assist; Law, 5 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block; Maedgen, 5 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and 2 deflections; Lanier, 2 points; Josh Gilpin, 1 point, a rebound and an assist; Miller, 2 rebounds and an assist and Ramm, 1 rebound.

Under-Varsity

SHS JV Eagles 41

Lago Vista 35

Salado Eagles Junior Varsity basketball team beat Lago Vista, 41-35, at home Jan. 3.

Scoring for Salado were Grayson Lomeil, 14 points, Chevy Adkisson, 8 points, Mason Brown, 5 points, Korbin Konarik, 5 points, Jack Ingram, 2 points, Dawson Barksdale, 2 points, Brandon English, 1 point and Nathan Tanner, 1 point.

SHS JV Eagles 26

Gateway Prep 54

The JV Eagles lost to Gateway Prep on the road 54-26 on Jan. 6.

Scoring for Salado were Lomeil, 11 points, English, 5 points, Barksdale, 4 points, Adkisson, Brown and Ingram, 2 points each.

The Eagles are 4-10 as of presstime this week.

9th Eagles 56

Lago Vista 15

Salado ninth grade Eagles cruised past Lago Vista at home 56-15 on Jan. 3.

Scoring for Salado were  Andrew Benavides, 17 points, Gabe Merriman, 12 points, Derrick Smith, 6 points, Bradon Gonzales, 5 points, Coulson Boyd, 3 points, B.J. Amann and Cade Fenoglio, 2 points each.

9th Eagles 53

Gateway 18

Salado ninth grade Eagles beat Gateway Prep 53-18 on the road Jan. 6.

Scoring for Salado were Benavides, 22 points, Merriman, 11 points,  Brody Delukie, 6 points, Ethan Robledo, 5 points, Amann, 4 points, Boyd, 3 points and Gonzales, 2 points.

Salado ninth graders are 10-2 on the year.

Junior High Boys

8th A  Eagles 25

Connally 8th A 37

Salado 8th Grade A Eagles fell to Waco Connally 8th Grade A Cadets, 37-25 on Jan. 5.

Scoring for the Eagles were Julian Gerena, 11 point, Brennan Heber, 5 points, Landon Noske, 4 points, Colt Norman, 3 points and Jackson Tipton, 2 points.

8th B Eagles 34

Connally 8th B 3

Salado 8th Grade B Eagles beat Waco Connally 8th Grade B Cadets, 34-3 on Jan. 5.

Scoring for the Eagles were Hawkins, 8 points, Luke Leiskau, 6 points, Braeden Naegle and Daniel Hernandez, 4 points each and Jaden Jefferson, Calen Brazzil, Juaquin Vegahauser, Peyton Sniggs, Cole Cooley and Hunter Manthie, 2 points each.

7th A Eagles 46

Connally 7th A 31

Salado 7th Grade A Eagles beat Waco Connally 7th grade A team, 46-31 on Jan. 5.

Scoring for the Eagles were Griffin Self, 13 points, Wyatt Tipping, 12 points, Brody  Schiller, 10 points, Jayden Humphrey, 7 points, Xander Corwin and Cooper Lepsis, 2 points each and Owen Gunter, 1 point.

The 7th Grade A Eagles are 3-1 on the year.

7th B Eagles 28

Connally 7th B 10

Salado 7th Grade B Eagles beat their counterparts from Connally Junior High, 28-10 on Jan. 5.

Scoring for the Eagles were Caden Foster, 8 points, Randy Rogers and Carter Morris, 6 points each, Hudson Slimp. 4 points, Barrett McIver, 3 points,  and Luke Carlson, 1 point,

The boys are 6-1 on the year.

Related posts:

Eagles beat Rogers, fall to East ViewDecember 21, 2022
Salado Eagles win two of five games in Coach Smith TournamentDecember 8, 2022
Eagles looking for first win after losses to Georgetown, TaylorDecember 1, 2022
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin