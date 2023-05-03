Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles will face the Burnet Bulldogs in the bi-district round of the 4A baseball playoffs after giving the fourth-ranked China Spring Cougars a run for their money in the final two games of district play.

Burnet is the second place team in District 24-4A with a district record of 9-5 and an overall record of 18-9-1.

The Eagles are the third place team in District 23-4A with a district record of 7-3 and overall record of 15-9-2.

The two will face off in a best-of-three series. Game one will be 7 p.m. May 4 at Salado Baseball/Softball Complex on Williams Rd. Game two will be 7 p.m. May 5 at Burnet High School, at 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet. The third game will be played, if needed, at 10 a.m. May 6 in either Burnet or Salado, depending on a coin flip.

R H E

Salado 11 7 2

C. Spring 12 10 4

The Eagles scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie China Spring, playing on the road, but the Cougars eked out a run in the bottom of the inning to win 12-11.

Kase Maedgen led off the game with a booming double to left. He stole second and scored on a single by Caden Strickland.

Maedgen walked to lead off the third, advancing on a one-out single by Strickland. Logan Flores walked to load the bases. Bj Amann doubled to deep left to plate two runners. Lane Heath legged out a dropped third strike that allowed Flores to score and Amann to go to third. Amann scored on a Owen Curtis’s ground out to second to give Salado a 5-4 lead over the Cougars.

China Spring held Salado scoreless in the fourth and added four runs to retake the lead, 8-4.

The Eagles narrowed the lead to 8-7 in the top of the fifth. The Cougars walked Curtis and Will Messner. Curtis was caught stealing third, and Messner scored on an error that allowed Maedgen to reach first. Maedgen stole second. Drew Bird walked and runners advanced on a wild pitch. A wild pitch scored Maedgen and put Bird on third. Caden Strickland walked and stole second. Bird stole home on the throw to second. Logan Flores scored and both runners were left stranded.

China Spring extended their lead by one in the bottom of the fifth, 9-7.

The Cougars added two more in the sixth.

Down by three runs, Salado tied the score in the top of the seventh. Brody Naegele led off by reaching on an error, getting to second on a second error. He went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball. With an out recorded., Bird singled to deep left. He stole second. After the second out was recorded, Flores walked. Amann doubled to deep left, plating both runners. He was left stranded on a foul caught by the first baseman.

China Spring ended the game by scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Amann led the Eagles, going 2-for-5 with 4 RBI on two doubles.

Strickland went 2-for-3 to lead Salado, adding an RBI and a run.

Curtis was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Maedgen was 1-for-4 with 3 runs.

Bird went 1-for-3 with 2 runs.

Strickland pitched three innings, allowing 4 hits and 4 runs, 2 of them earned. He struck out 6 and walked 4.

Kannon Baird pitched 2-2/3 innings, allowing 6 hits and 7 runs, 5 of them earned. He struck out 1 and walked 3.

Payne Lochridge was issued the loss, He allowed an earned run and struck out 1.

R H E

C. Spring 3 4 1

Salado 1 5 2

China Spring scored a run in the first, a run in the sixth and one in the seventh to hold off Salado 3-1 on April 25.

Salado scored a run in the first. With an out recorded, Drew Bird walked and went to third on a double to right by Caden Strickland. Logan Flores grounded out to second, scoring Bird. Strickland was left on third.

The Eagles threatened to score in the second. Lane Heath led off with a single. He advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Owen Curtis. He reached third on an error. Kase Maedgen flied out to third and Heath was put out trying to get back to third.

The Eagles threatened again in the third. Bird singled with one out and went to third on a double by Strickland. Both runners were left on base.

Over the next four innings, Salado only reached base with two outs in the bottom of the seven, trailing 3-1. Maedgen walked but the game ended on a strike out for the final out.

The Eagles outhit the Cougars 5-4.

Strickland led the Eagles with 2 hits in 3 at-bats.

Bird had a hit and a run.

BJ Amann and Heath each had a hit.

Flores was issued the loss, pitching seven innings. He allowed 4 hits and 3 runs, 1 of them earned. He struck out 8 and walked 1.