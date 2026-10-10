Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

With 39 seconds left in the game Oct. 9, Robinson’s Brice McCurdy hit Jeven Muns in the back corner of the end zone for a 26-yard score to put the Rockets up 28-24 over Salado for their district 25-4A win.



The Eagles had taken a 24-21 lead with 3:18 left in the game on a 34-yard field goal by Max Gist.

Salado’s Tyson White recovered the ensuing kick and ran it deep into Rocket territory, but an offsides flag forced a rekick, giving the Rockets the ball at their own 38-yard line with 3:14 left to play.

On a first down near midfield, the Eagles caught Zane Beliz for a 3-yard loss, but a personal foul gave the Rockets the ball at the Eagle 31-yard line. McCurdy carried for 6 yards before he was sacked at the Salado 27-yard line. He carried for another 8 yards. Zane Beliz then ran through the middle for a touchdown that was called back for holding call with 1:06 left to play. Hays Ramsey tackled Beliz for a loss setting up a 2nd-and-17 at the 26-yard line when McCurdy found Muns for the game-winning score.

The Rockets took an early lead on the first play of scrimmage when McCurdy lateraled senior Cash Cleere, who recently lost his father. Cleere hit Jeven Munz in the flat for a 48-yard touchdown at 11:43 to take a 7-0 lead.

The teams swapped possessions for the rest of the first quarter.

Late in the second, Salado took over at their own 37-yard line and drove to the Robinson 24-yard line for a failed 41-yard field goal, giving Robinson the ball with 1:17 left in the first half.

The Rockets scored on a 2-yard dive by Beliz with 19 ticks left in the half to go up 14-0.

Salado answered as Dylan Jiminez returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards to give Salado the ball at the Rockets’ 4-yard line. Landon Owens then hit Alex Martinez for a touchdown with time running out to narrow the lead to 14-7.

The Eagles tied the score midway through the third, driving 74 yards in eight plays. Landon Noske, after dropping a wildcat snap, broke through tackle attempts for a 30-yard touchdown run with 7:55 on the clock.

Jackson Tracy grabbed a Beliz fumble on the first play from scrimmage on the ensuing drive to give Salado the ball at the Rocket 46-yard line.

Salado drove to the Rocket 29-yard line but Ryan Jaro stepped in front of an Owens pass and returned it for an 80-yard pick six. The touchdown was wiped from the board on a holding call during the return.

The Rockets were forced to punt from their own 30-yard line.

Salado took advantage of the stop to take their first lead of the game.

The Eagles scored on 68-yard, 10-play drive. Owens hit Martinez for a 45-strike to put the Eagles into Rocket territory. He hit Noske for a 12-yard touchdown with 10:46 left in the game and a 21-14 lead.

Robinson scored on the next drive, aided by 45 yards in penalties called against the Eagle defense. On a third down near midfield, McCurdy threw deep and the defender and receiver got their feet caught up resulting in a pass interference to give Robinson the ball and fresh downs at Salado’s 38-yard line. Christian Norcross tackled Beliz for a loss and then Daniel Hernandez and Tristan Oliver sacked McCurdy, but Salado was called for piling on to move the ball to the Eagle 30-yard line. The Eagles were hit with another pass interference call to give Robinson the ball at the Salado 15-yard line. Beliz ran through the middle for a 15-yard TD with 8:10 to play and a 21-21 tie.

Salado answered with a drive from their own 36-yard line that resulted in a 31-yard field goal before the Rockets took the game-winning drive home in the final seconds of the game.

Offensive Stats

Passing leaders: Owens, 10-19 passing, 109 yards, 1 TD. Max Gist, 1-1, 6 yards.

Rushing leaders: Zack Adcox, 27-119 yards; Noske, 1-30, TD;

Receiving leaders: Martinez, 2, 49 yards, TD; Noske, 5, 29 yards, TD.