Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles lost 1-0 in overtime to the Carter Riverside Eagles in the Area Round of the 4A soccer playoffs tonight.

The Eagles could not convert their opportunities tonight. They spent the majority of the match on their opponent’s side of the field, but failed to convert on 15 shots on goal. Salado had 37 shots on the night.

THaddues HEckman’s goal in overtime was called back by officials.

The Eagles also had 10 free kicks.

Carter-Riverside had nine shots on goal and 18 for the match.

Tied at 0-0 after regulation, the teams went into overtime periods of 10 minutes.

Carter-Riverside scored in the first overtime period on a goal by Christian Flores with 6:23 left in the period.

In the second overtime period, both teams had apparent goals called back.

Rodrigo Venegas had a goal called back from Carter-Riverside with just over four minutes left in overtime.

Thaddeus Heckman put a corner kick in the net, but the play was called back with just under three minutes left in the second overtime period.

Both teams had two yellow cards issued against them in a very physical match.

Salado ends its season as District Champions and Bi-District Champions with a record of 18-2-3, 10-0 in District 5-4A.

Carter-Riverside will face Western Hills, the runner up in District 7-4A. Carter-Riverside is the third place team in that district with a record of 9-12-4, 7-5 in district play.