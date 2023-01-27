Eagles fall to Gatesville, China Spring in district basketball

Salado varsity Eagles lost both their district basketball games last week.

Noah Self puts up a shot against China Spring.

SHS 48

CSHS 55

Salado Eagles lost a home game to China Spring, 55-48.

The Eagles led 15-13 after the first and 27-26 at the half. China Spring took control in the third to lead 46-40 and hung on for the win.

Owen Pitcock led the boys with 12 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, a deflection and a steal.

Colby Ramm followed with 12 points and a steal.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Darius Wilson, 8 points, 6 rebounds; 3 assists , 2 steals and a block; Noah Self, 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a deflection; Levi Ball, 7 points, 3 rebounds and an assist; Kase Maedgen, 2 points and 2 assists; Nolan Miller, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, a deflection and 2 steals; and Josh Gilpin, 2 rebounds.

SHS 84

GHS 95

Salado Eagles suffered an overtime loss on the road to the Gatesville Hornets, 95-84 on Jan. 17.

Gatesville led 29-21 after the first and 46-35 at the half. The Eagles closed the gap to 47-42 before tying the game, 66-66 at the end of regulation.

Noah Self led the Eagles with 21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 deflections.

Luke Law followed with 17 points, 5 rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Levi Ball scored 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and a block.

Darius Wilson scored 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a deflection.

Owen Pitcock scored 10 points, 6 rebounds and a deflection.

Also contributing were Nolan Miller, 7 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists; Colby Ramm, 3 points and 2 rebounds; Josh Gilpin, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 deflections, a steal and a block; Kase Maedgen, an assist, a deflection and a steal and Mekhi Lanier, an assist and a deflection.

SHS JV 48

CSHS JV 56

Salado JV Eagles lost a district game to China Spring, 56-48, on Jan. 20.

Grayson Lomeli led the Eagles with 17 points.

Also scoring were Dawson Barksdale, 9 points, Mason Brown, 7 points, Brandon English, 5 points, Chevy Adkisson, 5 points, Korbin Konarik, 4 points and Zane Roche, 1 points.

SHS JV 42

GHS JV 67

Salado JV lost to Gatesville, 67-42 on Jan. 17 in a district game.

Grayson Lomeli led the Eagles with 12 points.

Also scoring were Dawson Barksdale, 8 points, Jack Ingrum, Chevy Adkisson and Mason Brown, 5 points each, and Korbin Konarik and Jett Stockton, 3 points each.

SHS 9th 38

CSHS 9th 34

Salado ninth grade Eagles got past China Spring 38-34 to improve to 12-3 on the year.

Scoring for the Eagles were Gabe Merriman, 9 points, BJ Amann and Coulson Boyd, 8 points each, Andrew Benevides, 7 points, Ethan Robledo, 4 points and Cade Fenoglio, 2 points.