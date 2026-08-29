Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

It came down to special teams in Salado Eagles’ 63-50 loss to the Troy Trojans Aug. 28 to open the new Salado ISD Football Stadium.

On thevery first play of the game, Trojan Sammie Taplin took the kick-off at the 2-yard line and went 98 yards untouched in just 12 seconds. After a holding call, the game being marked by 170 yards in penalties, the PAT failed.



Undaunted, the Trojans’ Jayden Darnell recovered the ensuing onsides kick at midfield.

Six plays later, Owen Smith found Taplin for a 12-yard touchdown pass. Smith then ran in a two-point try for a 14-0 lead with 10:18 left in the first.

Troy did it again with Darnell recovering the kick at the Salado 48-yard line.

However, Miller Gallia recovered Jayden Lucky’s fumble at mid-field to set up Salado’s first scoring drive of the game.

The Eagles scored on a 12 play drive that included two gutsy calls resulting in fourth down conversions. The first was a 1-yard conversion by Zack Adcox. The second was much more resounding as Max Gist found Kingdavid Tobe for 20 yards on a 4th and 7. Gist then hit Landen Noske for a 17-yard touchdown strike. The PAT failed and Salado trailed Troy 14-6.

Troy’s Tucker Creel returned the ensuing kick off 83 yards and Smith tacked on three points for a 22-6 lead with 4:27 left in the first.

Troy tried it again but Jackson Tracy fell on the ball at the Trojan 43-yard line. On second down, Gist hit Noske for a 37-yard strike to give Salado a first and goal at the 1-yard line. Gist would then dive in for the TD with 2:46 left in the first. The Eagles trailed 22-12.

After stopping Troy, Salado was forced to punt from their own 42-yard line. A snap over Gist’s head resulted in a scramble and punt of only seven yards.

Troy took advantage of midfield position and scored four plays later on a 6-yard run by Lucky. The PAT gave Troy a 29-12 advantage with 11:19 left in the half.

The Eagles, thanks to a couple of penalty calls, faced a fourth-and-25. Again the snap went over Gist’s head and he scrambled to get a 2-yard punt off and avoid a sack.

Twelve plays later, Troy scored on a fourth down dive by Lucky at the Salado 1-yard line to go up 36-12 with 2:10 left in the half.

Salado answered with a 31-yard field goal with half a minute left in the half.

Taplin returned the kick off 60 yards to set up his 30-yard touchdown catch with 24 ticks left on the first half clock. Troy took a 43-15 lead into the lockers.

Troy tried an onside kick to open the second half, setting up Salado at the Trojan 44-yard line. Gist found Noske for a 16-yard first down and five plays later hit Adcox for a 28-yard TD pass. The PAT left Salado trailing 43-33 with 10:47 in the third.

Salado shut down Troy on the next series.

Gist hit Noske for a 75-yard touchdown after Troy punted. The PAT brought Salado within two scores, 43-29.

Troy answered with a 58 yard drive, topped by Smith scoring on a quarterback draw. With 6:49 left in the third, Troy led 49-29.

Troy again kicked onsides and Salado took advantage of it, driving 50 yards in nine plays, including a fourth-and-1 conversion. Gist hit Noske for a short 3-yard touchdown pass with 3:19.

Troy answered right back, driving 52 yards in five plays, scoring on a 34-yard run by Lucky and going up 56-36.

On a fourth-and-6, Gist was forced out of the pocket but scrambled his way into the end zone for a 9-yard TD to bring the score to 56-43.

The Eagles stopped Troy, but Taplin picked off a Gist pass for a 45-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 63-43.

With 1:44 left in the game, Salado scored on a 32-yard pass from Gist to Tobe. THE PAT made it 63-50 as Troy took the victory formation to run down the clock.

Gist threw 26 completions on 42 attempts for 483 yards and five touchdowns. He threw two interceptions.

He also led the Eagles in rushing with 25 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns.

Noske was his favorite target, grabbing 12 catches for 234 yards and three TD. Adcox had four catches for 128 yards and a TD. Tobe had five catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.