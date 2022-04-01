Eagles get 2 big baseball wins

Salado varsity Eagles baseball team had two blowout wins last week.

Eagles 14

Jarrell 4

Salado Eagles had 14 hits and a like amount of runs in their dismantling of the Jarrell Cougars, 14-4, on the road March 25.

Salado scored two runs in the top of the first. With one out, Nolan Williams singled to right field. After a line out to second, Williams scored on a double to right by Jaxson Leiskau. Leiskau scored on an error that allowed Jake Windham to reach base. Windham was caught trying to steal second for the third out.

The Eagles added two more runs in the top of the third, facing with two outs and empty bases. Williams singled to left, followed by a single to left by Caden Strickland. Leiskau was hit by the pitcher to load the bases. An error allowed Windham to reach, scoring both Williams and Strickland before the last out was recorded.

Jarrell scored a run in the bottom of the frame to make the score 4-1 going into the fifth.

Salado added two more in the top of the fifth. Williams doubled to center and scored on an error that allowed Strickland to reach first. Strickland went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out single to right by Colton Dockray. Two runners were left in scoring position.

Jarrell narrowed the lead to 6-4 with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

The sixth and seventh innings were all Salado. The Eagles scored five runs in the top of the sixth and three more in the seventh.

Drew Bird hit a single with one out in the sixth. Williams walked but was thrown out at second on a grounder by Strickland to put runners at the corners. Strickland stole second and a single by Windham plated Bird and kept runners at first and third. Strickland scored on a wild pitch. Lane Heath was hit by the pitcher to load the bases. Dockray singled to score Leiskau. Isaac Pettigrew walked to score Windham. Kase Maedgen walked to score Heath before the final out was recorded with loaded bases.

Williams led off the sixth with a single to left. He advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Strickland. Leiskau singled, putting runners at the corners. Windham grounded out to third, scoring Strickland. Heath doubled to score Leiskau before the Jarrell pitcher recorded two strikeouts to get out of the inning.

Windham pitched five innings for the win. He allowed four hits and four runs, one of them earned. He struck out four and walked one.

Brady Wilson struck out two in closing the game. Stump also had an inning on the mound. Neither pitcher allowed a hit, a run or a walk in their brief appearances.

Lineup AB R H RBI

Drew Bird 5 1 1 0

Nolan Williams 4 4 4 0

Caden Strickland 5 4 2 1

Jaxson Leiskau 2 1 1 1

Josh Adams 1 2 1 0

Jake Windham 5 1 1 2

Lane Heath 3 0 1 1

Brody Naegele 0 1 0 0

Colton Dockray 5 0 2 2

Isaac Pettigrew 4 0 1 1

Kase Maedgen 4 0 0 1

Totals 38 14 14 9

Gateway 2

Eagles 13

Salado Eagles Mercy Ruled Gateway College Prep in a non-district baseball game March 22, winning 13-2.

Gateway held a brief lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first.

Caden Strickland pitched the entire game, allowing six hits and striking out 14 batters. The two runs were unearned.

Salado battered Gateway for 12 hits, starting with Lane Heath’s one-out single in the bottom of a six-run second inning. Isaac Pettigrew followed with a single and back-to-back errors plated Heath and loaded the bases.

Nolan Williams, Strickland, Brady Wilson and Jake Windham all had RBI singles in the frame.

Drew Bird hit a lead-off single to deep left for a single and scored on a home run over center field by Williams.

Pettigrew hit a one-out triple to deep center in the bottom of the fifth, scoring on a single by Kase Maedgen. Walks issued to Bird and Williams loaded the bases and Maedgen scored on a fielder’s choice that put Williams ourt at second. Bird stole home for the third run and an 11-2 lead.

Jaxson Leiskau walked with one-out in the bottom of the sixth. Pettigrew singled and both runners scored on a double to center by Maedgen to end the game 13-2.

Lineup B R H RBI

Drew Bird 3 2 1 1

Nolan Williams 2 2 2 3

Caden Strickland 3 1 1 2

Brady Wilson 2 1 1 0

Colton Dockray1000

Jake Windham4012Jaxson Leiskau2100

Lane Heath4110Isaac Pettigrew4330

Kase Maedgen4223

Dylan Wigley—-

Totals 29 13 12 11

Gateway JV 10

Eagles JV 2

Salado Eagles JV lost 10-2 to the visiting Gateway JV squad March 22.

AJ Fach led off the bottom of the first with a walk and advanced on a single to left by Owen Curtis. A walk to Dusty Rhiddlehoover loaded the bases and Fach scored on a single by Bryton Massar

Gateway scored eight runs in the second and two in the third.

Konnor Baird doubled to left with two outs in the bottom of the third and scored on a double to left by Curtis.