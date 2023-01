Salado High Wrestling went 2-1 in a Quad-Meet on Jan. 21.

The Eagles defeated Killeen Shoemaker and Cameron but lost to Leander Glenn. Zackary Manthie went 3-0 in the tri-meet.

Senior team members were recognized at a tri-meet with Lampasas and Pflugerville Connally Jan. 25: Connor Lynch, Simeon Salgado, Carter Schulz. Kelly Villafranco and Cavahn Wilson.

The District 10-5A Tournament will be Feb. 1 at Georgetown East View High School.