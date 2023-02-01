Eagles in fifth place in District after first round

After the first round of District 23-4A basketball, Salado Eagles are in fifth place with a 1-4 district record, 8-21 on the year. Last week, Salado fell to Connally 66-45 and La Vega, 66-32.

SHS 45

CHS 66

Salado Eagles held a 13-11 lead over the Connally Cadets at the end of the first period of their Jan. 27 district match-up, but the Cadet poured on 19 points and held Salado to 10 to take a 30-22 halftime lead.

The Cadets outscored Salado 19-6 in the third and both teams scored 17 points in the fourth for the final score of 66-45.

Connally took more shots, converting 28-of-48 from the field and 7-of-12 from the free throw line while Salado was 14-of-28 from the field and 5-of-8 from the free throw line. The Cadets also converted 20 points off of turnovers and 12 off of second chances.

Levi Ball led Salado with 14 points, 6-of-12 shooting. He also had 7 rebounds, an assist, 2 deflections, 2 steals and a block.

Owen Pitcock followed with 10 points, a rebound, a deflection and 2 steals.’

Also scoring for the Eagles were Darius Wilson, 7 points and 4 rebounds; Colby Ramm, 6 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and a block; Noah Self, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, a deflection, and 2 blocks; Kase Maedgen, 2 points, a rebound, a deflection, 2 steals; Mekhi Lanier, 2 points and a rebound; Nolan Miller, 2 rebounds and Josh Gilpin, a rebound.

SHS 32

LVHS 66

Salado Eagles lost to La Vega Pirates 66-32 Jan. 24.

Levi Ball led the boys with 10 points, 2 rebounds, a deflection, a steal and a block.

Also scoring were Darius Wilson, 8 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and a steal; Noah Self, 5 points, 6 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block; Owen Pitcock, 3 points, a rebound, 2 assists, 2 deflections and a steal; Josh Gilpin, 2 points, 3 rebounds and a steal; Kase Maedgen, 2 points, a rebound and an assist; Ethan Llobregat, 2 points and a rebound; Nolan Miller, 3 rebounds and an assist and Colby Ramm, 3 rebounds.

JV Eagles 48

Connally JV 37

Salado JV Eagles beat Connally JV Cadets on the road 48-37 to improve to 2-1 in district play and 6-11 on the year.

Grayson Lomeli led the Eagles with 20 points.

Also scoring were Korbin Konarik, 7 points, Dawson Barksdale, 6 points, Jack Ingrum, 5 points, Mason Brown, 4 points, Chevy Adkisson, 3 points, Jett Stockton, 2 points and Brandon English, 1 point.

JV Eagles 44

La Vega JV 42

Salado JV Eagles got past La Vega 44-42 on Jan. 24.

Grayson Lomeli led the Eagles with 11 points.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Dawson Barksdale, 9 points, Mason Brown, 8 points, Jack Ingrum and Chevy Adkisson, 6 points each, Korbin Konarik, 3 points and Brandon English, 1 point.

Eagles 9th 66

Connally 9th 34

Salado Freshmen Eagles blew past the Connally Cadets 66-34 on Jan. 27, improving to 13-3 on the year.

Salado outscored Connally in every quarter: 22-8 in the first, 19-15 in the second, 18-7 in the third and 7-4 in the fourth.

Andrew Benavides led the Eagles with 21 points.

Ethan Robledo followed with 16 points.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Derrick Smith, 8 points, Brody Delukie, 6 points, BJ Amann, 6 points, Coulson Boyd, 4 points, Bradon Gonzales, 3 points and Cade Fenaglio, 2 points.