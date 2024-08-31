Salado Village Voice

In a renewed rivalry game, Troy took advantage of turnovers and special teams play to beat the hosting Salado Eagles 54-28 at Eagle Stadium Aug. 30.

The game was very competitive in the first half, despite the Trojans capitalizing on two turnovers.

Troy took advantage of a Lincoln Hossfeld fumble at the Salado 30 on the Eagles’ first possesion. Joseph McMurtry, who carries a last name well-known in Troy football legend, hit Reed Ketcham for 28 yards before handing the ball to Jadence Tarrence-Lucky for a 2-yard dive at 10:26 in the first. The PAT gave Troy a 7-0 lead.

Salado answered quickly. On second and 8, Hossfeld connected with Landon Noske on the run for a 69-yard touchdown. The PAT tied the score at 7-7 with 9:36 in the first.

Trpy drove55 yarfds before Townes Sather landed on a Trojan fumble at the Eagle 15.

The Eagles were forced to punt from deep in their own territory and Troy scored on a 28-yard pass from McMurtry to Jake Smith. The PAT gave Troy a 14-7 lead.

Salado answered with a eight play drive. Hossfeld hit Noske again, this time for 52 yards. The PAT tied the game at 14-14 with 11:51 left in the half.

Anthony Angel intercepted at the Salado 24. Facing a third and 9 to go, Hossfeld found Brendan Wilson for a 75-yard strike. Salado took the lead with a successful PAT, 21-14, with 8:27 left in the half.

Troy answered with an 83-yard drive. McMurtry hit Ketcham for a 20-yard TD pass with 6:07. The PAT knotted the score at 21-21.

Salado began a drive into Troy territory but Micah McKissick intercepted Hossfeld’s pass and return it 75 yards to score. The PAT gave Troy the 28-21 lead that the Trojans carried into the lockers.

Early in the third, Troy recovered a Salado fumble at the Eagle 15-yard line, scoring three plays later on a 3-yard run by McMurtry to take a 35-21.

After stopping the Eagles on fourth down at the Troy 44-yard line, the Trojans scored eight plays later on a 9-yard run by Gage Letbetter, the PAT giving Troy a 42-21 with 3:25 left in the third.

After legging a 45-yard run, Hossfeld hit Korbin Konarik for a 30-yard touchdon with 10:44 left to play to close the gap to 42-28.

Troy answered immsediately when Tarrence-Lucky returned the ensuing kick 65 yards for a TD to give Troy a 49-28 lead with 10:28 left in the game.

Troy added a 40-yard field goal with 2:21 left in the game for the ginal score of 52-28.

Hossfeld threw 28 times, with 22 completions and three touchdowns and an interception.

Noske caught three passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

Konarik caught four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Hossfeld led the ground game with eight carris for 43 yards.

The Eagles had 49 yards on 17 carries.