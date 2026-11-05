Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

Salado Eagles routed the Waco Connally Cadets 32-0 Oct. 16 to improve to 3-4 on the year and 1-1 in District 24-4A.



After swapping possessions twice with Connally, Salado scored on its third possession and a 6-yard run by Austin Ferrin with 19 seconds left in the first. Max Gist made it 7-0.

Gist then recovered his own pooch kick to give the Eagles the ball at the Connally 37-yard line. Six plays later Gist kicked a 37-yard field goal to give Salado a 10-0 lead with 10:48 left in the first half. The drive was marked by a 20-yard pas from Landon Owens to Gist and 13 yard pass from Owens to Tyson Campbell.

The Eagles went up 16-0 at 7:32 in the second on a 12-yard run by Zack Adcox. The scoring drive came after the Eagles forced a three-and-out and took advantage of a short punt giving them good field position at the Cadet 35-yard line.

Salado stopped Connally on a fourth-and-9 at the Eagles’ 31-yard line with 37 seconds left in the half. A 13-yard pass from Owens to Alex Martinez, followed by a 15-yard personal four and a defensive offsides call set up Gist for a 42-yard field goal with time running out in the half and a 19-0 lead.

Chase Adams recovered an onside kick at the Connally 44-yard line to open the second half for the Eagles, setting them up for another scoring drive. Adcox pounded the Connally defense with consecutive runs, finally scoring seven plays later on a 2-yard dive with 9:28 left in the third.

Adams again recovered an onside kick, but Salado turned the ball over on fourth down.

After punting deep into Connally territory, Hays Ramsey intercepted a Connally pass and returned it to the Cadet 18 yard line, setting up the final score for the Eagles.

Owens connected with Landen Noske on first down for an 18-yard touchdown with 8:52 left in the game.

Salado travels to La Vega, ranked #2 in 4A and 7-0, 3-0 on Oct. 23.



Salado Offensive Stats

Owens: 9/17, 135 yds, 1 TD; 7 rush, 24 yds

Norman: 0/1, 0 yds: 4 rush, 34 yds

Adcox: 19 rush, 143 yds, 2 TD

Ferrin: 11 rush, 53 yds, 1 TD

Noske: 2 rush, 2 yds; 4 rec, 54 yds, 1 TD

Gist: 2 rush, 8 yds; 2 rec, 20 yds

King: 1 rec, 35 yds

Martinez: 1 rec, 13 yds

Campbell: 1 rec, 13 yds

Total Passing: 135

Total Rushing: 264

Total Offense: 399

Salado Defensive Stats

Owen Gunter: 7 solo tackles (ST), 3 assisted tackles (AT), 1 tackle for loss (TFL); Tristan Oliver, 4 STs, 4 ATs, 1 TFL, 1 pass break up (PBU); Miller Gallia, 3 STs, 3 ATs, 3 TFLs; Fabian Burleson, 3 STs, 2 TFLs, Hays Ramsey, 3 STs, 1 interception (INT), 1 PBU; Tyson White, 2 STs, 3 ATs, 3 TFLs; Daniel Hernandez, 2 STs, 1 AT; Chase Adams, 2 STs, 1 AT; Lane Johnson, 2 STs; Hudson Slimp, 1 ST, 1 TFL; Dylan Jiminez, 1 ST, 1 TFL; Christian Norcross, 1 ST; Carter Morris, 1 ST; Jackson Tracy, 1 TFL; Colt McLaurin, 1 AT.