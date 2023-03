Salado Eagles will compete against Venus in the Bi-District round of the 4A Soccer playoffs.

The game will be played 8 p.m. March 24 at Waco ISD Stadium. Venus is the fourth place team from District 6-4A. Salado is the first place team in District 5-4A with a 12-0 record.

Senior Jake Rechtfertig maneuvers the ball in Salado’s 4-1 over Stephenville

Salado Eagles beat Stephenville Yellow Jackets 4-1 in the Eagles’ final home game of the year to secure first place in District 5-4A soccer.

Hughston Taggart made 13 saves at goal keeper.

