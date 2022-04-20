Eagles split baseball games with Burnet Bulldogs

Salado Eagles split their District 19-4A Baseball games with the Burnet Bulldogs last week.

Burnet 4

Salado 20

Salado Eagles Mercy Ruled the Burnet Bulldogs 20-4 April 13 for a home District baseball win. The Eagles had 14 hits in the game.

Salado scored four runs in the first. Drew Bird led off the bottom of the inning with a triple. Nolan Williams and Caden Strickland walked to load the bases. Jake Windham singled to knock in two runs. He advanced on a single by Josh Adams. Strickland and Windham both scored on an error.

Bird led off the bottom of the second with a single. He scored on a two-out homer by Will Messner. Windham was hit by the pitcher, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a single to right by Adams, who was left on base.

Lane Heath walked and Isaac Pettigrew singled. Williams homered to left for the three-run third inning.

Burnet scored three runs in the top of the fourth before Salado went on a torrent with 10 runs in the bottom.

Strickland pitched all five innings for Salado, getting the win. He struck out seven batters and allowed four hits and walked three. Burnet scored four runs against him, three of them earned.

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Drew Bird 4 3 3 1

Nolan Williams 1 3 1 4

Jaxson Leiskau 1 0 1 2

Caden

Strickland 4 1 2 1

Will Messner 2 2 1 3

Jake Windham 3 3 2 2

Josh Adams 4 1 3 2

Brady Wilson 3 2 0 0

Lane Heath 2 2 0 1

Isaac Pettigrew 4 2 1 0

Brody Naegele 0 1 0 0

Totals 28 20 14 16

Salado 6

Burnet 13

Burnet returned the favor the following day, beating the Eagles 13-6 on the Bulldogs’ home field April 14.

Salado scored three runs in the first. Drew Bird led off the game with a single. Nolan Williams walked and Caden Strickland singled to load the bases. Will Messner hit a sac fly to right to score Bird. Jake Windham walked to again load the bases and Isaac Pettigrew was hit by the pitcher to score Williams. Strickland scored on an error before the third out was recorded.

Burnet answered with six runs in the bottom of the frame. The Bulldogs had three hits in the inning.

Bird led off the second with another single to left. He advanced on a single by Williams and went to third when Strickland hit into a double play. He scored on a single by Will Messner. Windham singled to advance Messner and both runners scored on a double by Josh Adams.

Burnet answered with a run in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth, while keeping Salado scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Lineup AB R H RBI

Drew Bird 4 2 3 0

Nolan Williams 3 1 1 0

Caden

Strickland 4 1 3 0

Will Messner 2 1 1 2

Jake Windham 3 1 1 0

Josh Adams 4 0 2 2

Isaac Pettigrew 3 0 1 1

Colton Dockray 4 0 0 0

Lane Heath 4 0 0 0

Totals 31 6 12 5

District 19-4A District Overall

Standings W-L W-L-T

Lake Belton

Broncos 9-2 16-7-0

Taylor Ducks 8-3 15-8-1

Burnet Bulldogs 6-5 9-10-1

Salado Eagles 5-6 11-10-0

Jarrell Cougars 3-8 11-13 1

Georgetown

Gateway Gators 2-9 5-15-1