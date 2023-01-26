Eagles split matches against 5A Rouse, Shoemaker

Salado Eagles split their non-district soccer games against 5A competition last week, falling on the road to the Rouse Raiders, 3-1 on Jan. 20 and beating the Shoemaker Timberwolves, 2-0, in a home match Jan. 17.

The Eagles lost to the Rouse Raiders, 3-1, on the road Jan. 20.

Luke Anderson scored the only goal with an assist from Thad Heckman.

Salado beat the Shoemaker Timberwolves, 2-0 on Jan, 17.

Andrew Gilmore scored a goal and gave an assist to Luke Anderson in the match.

Goalkeeper Hughston Taggart recorded the shut out.

The Eagles are 5-2-3 on the year. They start District on the road against China Spring Jan. 27 and host Academy on Feb. 3.