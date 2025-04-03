Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles soccer (22-3-3) will face undefeated Progreso (30-0) in the 4A, Div. 1 state semi-final at 7 p.m. April 4 at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio. The Eagles are Region III champions after defeating Lumberton 2-1 in Navasota March 31.

Gabe Merriman scores the Eagles’ goal with a header in 1-0 Region Semi-final win over Navasota. (photo by Royce Wiggin)



Luke Anderson and DaMonte Foster scored the Eagles’ goals. Caine Cruddas and Brody Delukie made the assists.

Salado Eagles defeated Navasota March 28 in the Region Semi-finals 1-0 in overtime. Gabe Merriman scored the Eagles goal on an assist by Hughston Taggart. Cole Cooley had the shut out at goal.