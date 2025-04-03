Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles soccer (22-3-3) will face undefeated Progreso (30-0) in the 4A, Div. 1 state semi-final at 7 p.m. April 4 at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio. The Eagles are Region III champions after defeating Lumberton 2-1 in Navasota March 31.
Luke Anderson and DaMonte Foster scored the Eagles’ goals. Caine Cruddas and Brody Delukie made the assists.
Salado Eagles defeated Navasota March 28 in the Region Semi-finals 1-0 in overtime. Gabe Merriman scored the Eagles goal on an assist by Hughston Taggart. Cole Cooley had the shut out at goal.