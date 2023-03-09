Eagles to face Stephenville with District 5-4A soccer championship on the line

Salado Eagles will face Stephenville at 7 p.m. March 10 at Eagle Stadium for their final home soccer match with playoff pairing implications.

The Eagles beat Stephenville 2-0 on the road in the first round of District 5-4A Soccer. Stephenville is 8-1 in District play while the Eagles are 9-0 after shutting out Brownwood 7-0 and beating Academy 8-1 last week.

(Photo by Royce Wiggin) Hughston Taggart defends the goal against the Brownwood Lions. He recorded a shut out, his 10th of the year.

Thad Heckman recorded a hat trick against Academy with three goals to lead the Eagles to the 8-1 win.

Also scoring were Andrew Gilmore with a goal and an assist and Kyler Stock, Morgan Adams, Luke Anderson and Owen Stone, each with a goal.

Brooks Dabney, Cody Roquemore and Tyler Anderson all contributed assists.

Salado shut out Brownwood 7-0 on March 3.

Heckman recorded another hat trick with three goals and two assists in the match.

Owen Stone followed with two goals.

Also scoring were Morgan Adams, a goal and an assist, and Luke Anderson, a goal. Caine Cruddas and Davis Kasper contributed an assist each. Hughston Taggart recorded the shut out. The sophomore goalkeeper has recorded 10 shut outs this year and defended against 65 shots on goal.