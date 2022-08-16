Eagles to scrimmage #4 El Campo after hosting Lampasas

Salado Eagles travel to Bastrop to scrimmage the #4 El Campo Ricebirds at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18. The original scrimmage was scheduled against Giddings but was changed when Giddings wanted to make it a three-way scrimmage. The JV and Freshmen teams will scrimmage at 5 p.m.

Salado lined up against the visiting Lampasas Badgers Aug. 12, scoring on three of their possessions and stopping the Badgers first team on all of their possessions.

The Badgers second unit scored on a short pass in the second period of play.

Luke Law hit Seth Reavis for a 25 yard score on Salado’s first possession.

Reavis scored on a 16-yard run on Salado’s second possession after the Eagle defense forced Lampasas to a three-and-out series.

Junior Bryton Massar hit Drew Bird for a 20-yard touchdown pass in the final period of play.

Salado returns five starters from last year’s slot T offense. Reavis returns as a wide receiver, Ryland Woods returns but will see more play on the defense, according to Head Coach Tom Westerberg. Returning offensive linemen are Jaxson Leiskau, Dray McLane and Ethan Llobregat.

“They have done a good job of learning the new offense,” Westerberg said. “We have to improve our footwork, body placement and eye work.”

“Dropping back to protect the quarterback is a new technique for these guys,” he added. “It’s something they haven’t really had to do for the past seven years.”

The defense under Defensive Coordinator Joe Lepsis is learning a new scheme this year, as well. Even the returning defensive starters are having to learn new techniques. Returning defensive starters are safety Drew Bird, outside linebacker Nolan Miller, linebacker Adam Benavides, lineman Cavahn Wilson and lineman Garrett Combs.

Daniel Chtay returns as the team kicker. His 52-yard field goal attempt against Lampasas fell just short of the crossbar.