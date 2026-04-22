Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles Track placed second at the Area Track Meet with 102 points, China Spring won the meet with 109 points April 15.

Salado Eagles Track Regional Qualifiers: Carter Morris, Dylan Jimenez, Coulson Boyd, Seth Anderson and Daniel Anderson. (not pictured): Luke Bauser, Chase Adams, Max Gist, Gabe Merriman. (photo by Royce Wiggin)

3200 Meter Run: Seth Anderson, first, 10:01.46; Coulson Boyd, second, 10:04.32.

800 Meter Run: Daniel Anderson, third, 1:56.08; Seth Anderson, fifth, 1:57.49.

110 Meter Hurdles: Chase Adams, third, 15.21; Max Gist, eighth, 16.27.

400 Meter Dash: Eli Barker, sixth, 52.23; Robert Campbell, eighth, 55.33.

300 Meter Hurdles: Chase Adams, fourth, 40.52; Max Gist, seventh, 41.95.

200 Meter Dash: Dylan Jimenez, fifth, 22.47.

1600 Meter Run: Seth Anderson, first, 4:29.41; Coulson Boyd, second, 4:29.48; Daniel Anderson, third, 4:37.74.

4×400 Meter Relay: Eli Barker, Gabe Merriman, Coulson Boyd and Daniel Anderson, 3:28.33.

Discus Throw: Owen Gunter, sixth, 127-3.

High Jump: Max Gist, first, 6-2; Gabe Merriman, second, 6-2.

Long Jump: Dylan Jimenez, fourth, 20-9.50.

Pole Vault: Luke Bauser, second, 14-0; Carter Morris, fourth, 13-6.

Shot Put: Owen Gunter, fifth, 40-9.50.