Salado Village Voice

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Eagles track qualify for Regionals

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Salado Eagles Track placed second at the Area Track Meet with 102 points, China Spring won the meet with 109 points April 15.

Salado Eagles Track Regional Qualifiers: Carter Morris, Dylan Jimenez, Coulson Boyd, Seth Anderson and Daniel Anderson. (not pictured): Luke Bauser, Chase Adams, Max Gist, Gabe Merriman. (photo by Royce Wiggin)

3200 Meter Run: Seth Anderson, first, 10:01.46; Coulson Boyd, second, 10:04.32.
800 Meter Run: Daniel Anderson, third, 1:56.08; Seth Anderson, fifth, 1:57.49.
110 Meter Hurdles: Chase Adams, third, 15.21; Max Gist, eighth, 16.27.
400 Meter Dash: Eli Barker, sixth, 52.23; Robert Campbell, eighth, 55.33.
300 Meter Hurdles: Chase Adams, fourth, 40.52; Max Gist, seventh, 41.95.
200 Meter Dash: Dylan Jimenez, fifth, 22.47.
1600 Meter Run: Seth Anderson, first, 4:29.41; Coulson Boyd, second, 4:29.48; Daniel Anderson, third, 4:37.74.
4×400 Meter Relay: Eli Barker, Gabe Merriman, Coulson Boyd and Daniel Anderson, 3:28.33.
Discus Throw: Owen Gunter, sixth, 127-3.
High Jump: Max Gist, first, 6-2; Gabe Merriman, second, 6-2.
Long Jump: Dylan Jimenez, fourth, 20-9.50.
Pole Vault: Luke Bauser, second, 14-0; Carter Morris, fourth, 13-6.
Shot Put: Owen Gunter, fifth, 40-9.50.