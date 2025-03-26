Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles soccer will play Navasota in the Regional semi-final game 7 p.m., Friday, March 28 at Rockdale High School.

Salado Eagles are Area Champions after a 2-0 win over Fort Bend Willowridge March 25.

Gabe Merriman and Caine Cruddas scored goals for the Eagles. An assist was made by Kyler Stock.

Salado Eagles are Bi District Champions after 5-1 win over China Spring at home.

Peyton Bivens led the Eagles in scoring with 2 goals. Also scoring for the Eagles were: Luke Munson, Owen Stone, DaMonte Foster.

Caine Cruddas had 2 assists for the Eagles in the win. Also with assists were Gabe Merriman and Owen Stone.