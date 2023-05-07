Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles will face Caldwell in the Area round of the 4A baseball playoffs, after beating the Burnet Bulldawgs in a best-of-three series, only one game of which was close. Caldwell beat Houston Washington 11-1 to advance.

R H E

Salado 14 12 0

Burnet 2 4 0

Salado Eagles won the decisive game of their series against the Burnet Bull-dawgs in decisive fashion, blasting the Dawgs with a dozen hits to win 14-2 on May 6.

Burnet led early, scoring a run in the first inning, but the rest of the game was all Salado. Dash Denton hit a two-out solo homerun for Burnet to take a 1-0 lead.

Salado did not score until the top of the third, when they plated five runs.

Kannon Baird led off the inning with a double to deep right. He advanced on a balk, scoring on a single by Brody Naegele.

Naegele was put out at second on a shot to the shortstop by Jase Maedgen. Drew Bird was hit by the pitcher and Caden Strickland hit a triple to center to score both runners. Bj Amann hit a sac fly to deep center to score Strickland. Logan Flores walked and reached third on a passed ball and a balk. Lane Heath was hit by the pitcher, Owen Curtis walked to load the bases and Baird was hit by the pitcher to score Flores before the final out was recorded in the frame.

The Eagles added eight runs in the fourth. With one out, Bird singled, Strickland walked and Amann singled to load the bases. Flores doubled, scoring two runners. Heath reached by legging out a dropped third strike. Curtis walked to load the bases again. Baird was hit by the pitcher to push a run across. Naegele hit a sac fly to center to score Heath. Maedgen tripled to center to knock in two runs. He scored on a passed ball before the Dawgs could end the frame.

Burnet scored a run in the bottom of the inning after Trenton Park walked and Jackson Crawford tripled. Crawford was left stranded.

The Eagles scored a final run in the fifth. With an out recorded, Flores tripled to deep left. He scored on a single by Heath. Curtis singled but both runners were left stranded on base.

Baird put the Dawgs three up, three down to end the game by the Mercy Rule. He pitched the entire game, allowing 4 hits and 2 earned runs. He struck out 4 and walked 3 batters.

Three Eagles had multiple hits: Flores, Heath and Bird. Flores hit 2-for-3, adding 2 RBI, 3 runs and a walk to lead the Eagles.

Heath went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Bird hit 2-for-2 with 2 runs and a walk.

Baird hit 1-for-2 with 2 RBI and 2 runs.

Strickland went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI and 2 runs.

Maedgen went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs.

Naegele hit 1-for-3 with 2 RBI.

Amann hit 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Curtis hit 1-for-2 with a run and 2 walks.