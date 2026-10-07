Salado Village Voice

Early voting in the November General Election will begin Oct. 19 and end Oct. 30.
Early voting hours will be the following:
• Oct. 19-23, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Oct. 24, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Oct. 25, noon-6 p.m.
• Oct. 26-30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
The last day to apply for a Ballot by Mail is Oct 23 (received, not postmarked).
Registered Bell County voters can vote at any of the early voting locations.Early voting locations in Bell County are these:
• Morgan’s Point Event Center (EV), 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd, Morgan’s Point Resort.
Belton Annex (EV), 550 E. 2nd Avenue, Belton.
Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center (EV), 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights
Thomas Arnold Elementary School Gym T3 (EV), 620 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado. This is a change in locations.
Jackson Professional Learning Center (EV), 902 Rev R A Ambercrombie Drive, Killeen
Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park (EV), 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen.
Temple ISD Admin Building (EV), 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple.
True Deliverance Ministries (EV), 709 W Dean Ave, Killeen.
Election Day is Nov. 3 with polls open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bell County registered voters can cast their ballots at any Bell County election location.
There are 42 Bell County voting sites. They can be found at https://www.bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/election_day_locations.php
Following are the ballots for Salado voters:
(R) Republican
(D) Democrat
(L) Libertarian
(G) Green
Federal
U.S. Senator
Ken Paxton (R)
James Talarico (D)
Ted Brown (L)
U.S. Representative,
District 31
John Carter (R)
Justin Early (D)
Greg Stoker (G)
State
Governor
Greg Abbott (R)
Gina Hinojosa (D)
Pat Dixon (L)
Lt. Governor
Dan Patrick (R)
Vicki Goodwin (D)
Anthony Cristo (L)
Kevin McCormick (G)
Attorney General
Mayes Middleton (R)
Nathan Johnson (D)
Tom Oxford (L)
Comptroller
of Public Accounts
Don Huffines (R)
Sarah Eckhardt (D)
V. Alonzo Echavarria- Garza (L)
Shehla Faizi (G)
Commissioner of the
General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham (R)
Benjamin Flores (D)
Neill Snider (D)
Commissioner of
Agriculture
Nate Sheets (R)
Clayton Tucker (D)
Austin R. Kelly (L)
Railroad Commissioner
Bo French (R)
Jon Rosenthal (D)
Athur DiBianca (L)
Chief Justice,
Supreme Court
Jimmy Blacklock (R)
Maggie Ellis (D)
Justice, Supreme Court,
Place 2, Unexpired Term
James P. Sullivan (R)
Chari Kelly (D)
Justice, Supreme Court,
Place 7
Kyle Hawkins (R)
Kristen Hawkins (D)
Justice, Supreme Court,
Place 8
Brett Busby (R)
Gisela D. Triana (D)
Judge, Court of
Criminal Appeals,
Place 3
Thomas Smith (R)
Okey Anyiam (D)
March Ash (L)
Judge, Court of
Criminal Appeals,
Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary (R)
Audra Riley (D)
Judge, Court of
Criminal Appeals,
Place 9
John Messinger (R)
Holly Taylor (D)
State Senator, District 24
Pete Flores (R)
Joe Paz Herrera (D)
State Representative,
District 54
Brad Buckley (R)
Dawn Richardson (D)
Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District
Scott Brister (R)
Jerry Zimmerer (D)
Justice, 15th Court of Apppeals District,
Place 2
Scott K. Field (R)
Tom Baker (D)
Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
April Farris (R)
Marc M. Meyer (D)
Chief Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District
Cory Liu (R)
Darlene Byrne (D)
District Judge,
169th Judicial District
Cari Starritt-Burnett (R)
District Judge,
264th Judicial District
Paul L. LePak (R)
District Judge,
478th Judicial District
Wade Faulkner (R)
Bell County
County Judge
David Blackburn (R)
Judge, County Court at Law No. 1
Paul Motz (R)
Judge, County Court at Law No. 2.
John Mischtian (R)
Judge, County Court at Law No. 3
John Gauntt, Jr. (R)
District Clerk
Lacey Martindale (R)
County Clerk
Shelley Coston (R)
County Treasurer
Adriane Hodges (R)
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
Bobby Whitson (R)
Stacey L, Wilson (D)
Justice of the Peace,
Precinct No. 2
Michael Tice
Bell County
Appraisal
District
Bell County Appraisal District, Bell County Board of Directors,
Place 1
Kevin Koch
Bell County Appraisal District, Bell County Board of Directors,
Place 2
James Butts
Paul Strang
Gwendolyn Everett
Bell County Appraisal District, Bell County Board of Directors,
Place 3
Charles Wilson
Cheyenne Minick
Hospital
Services
District
Hospital Services
District, Proposition A
THIS IS A TAX INCREASE: The creation of a Hospital District and the levy of a tax not to exceed 75 cents on each $100 of the taxable value of Property taxable by the district
FOR
AGAINST