Salado Village Voice

Early voting in the November General Election will begin Oct. 19 and end Oct. 30.

Early voting hours will be the following:

• Oct. 19-23, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Oct. 24, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Oct. 25, noon-6 p.m.

• Oct. 26-30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.



The last day to apply for a Ballot by Mail is Oct 23 (received, not postmarked).

Registered Bell County voters can vote at any of the early voting locations.Early voting locations in Bell County are these:

• Morgan’s Point Event Center (EV), 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd, Morgan’s Point Resort.

Belton Annex (EV), 550 E. 2nd Avenue, Belton.

Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center (EV), 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights

Thomas Arnold Elementary School Gym T3 (EV), 620 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado. This is a change in locations.

Jackson Professional Learning Center (EV), 902 Rev R A Ambercrombie Drive, Killeen

Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park (EV), 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen.

Temple ISD Admin Building (EV), 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple.

True Deliverance Ministries (EV), 709 W Dean Ave, Killeen.

Election Day is Nov. 3 with polls open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bell County registered voters can cast their ballots at any Bell County election location.

There are 42 Bell County voting sites. They can be found at https://www.bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/election_day_locations.php

Following are the ballots for Salado voters:



(R) Republican

(D) Democrat

(L) Libertarian

(G) Green

Federal

U.S. Senator

Ken Paxton (R)

James Talarico (D)

Ted Brown (L)

U.S. Representative,

District 31

John Carter (R)

Justin Early (D)

Greg Stoker (G)

State

Governor

Greg Abbott (R)

Gina Hinojosa (D)

Pat Dixon (L)



Lt. Governor

Dan Patrick (R)

Vicki Goodwin (D)

Anthony Cristo (L)

Kevin McCormick (G)

Attorney General

Mayes Middleton (R)

Nathan Johnson (D)

Tom Oxford (L)

Comptroller

of Public Accounts

Don Huffines (R)

Sarah Eckhardt (D)

V. Alonzo Echavarria- Garza (L)

Shehla Faizi (G)

Commissioner of the

General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham (R)

Benjamin Flores (D)

Neill Snider (D)

Commissioner of

Agriculture

Nate Sheets (R)

Clayton Tucker (D)

Austin R. Kelly (L)

Railroad Commissioner

Bo French (R)

Jon Rosenthal (D)

Athur DiBianca (L)

Chief Justice,

Supreme Court

Jimmy Blacklock (R)

Maggie Ellis (D)

Justice, Supreme Court,

Place 2, Unexpired Term

James P. Sullivan (R)

Chari Kelly (D)

Justice, Supreme Court,

Place 7

Kyle Hawkins (R)

Kristen Hawkins (D)

Justice, Supreme Court,

Place 8

Brett Busby (R)

Gisela D. Triana (D)

Judge, Court of

Criminal Appeals,

Place 3

Thomas Smith (R)

Okey Anyiam (D)

March Ash (L)

Judge, Court of

Criminal Appeals,

Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary (R)

Audra Riley (D)

Judge, Court of

Criminal Appeals,

Place 9

John Messinger (R)

Holly Taylor (D)

State Senator, District 24

Pete Flores (R)

Joe Paz Herrera (D)

State Representative,

District 54

Brad Buckley (R)

Dawn Richardson (D)

Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District

Scott Brister (R)

Jerry Zimmerer (D)

Justice, 15th Court of Apppeals District,

Place 2

Scott K. Field (R)

Tom Baker (D)

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

April Farris (R)

Marc M. Meyer (D)

Chief Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District

Cory Liu (R)

Darlene Byrne (D)

District Judge,

169th Judicial District

Cari Starritt-Burnett (R)

District Judge,

264th Judicial District

Paul L. LePak (R)

District Judge,

478th Judicial District

Wade Faulkner (R)

Bell County

County Judge

David Blackburn (R)

Judge, County Court at Law No. 1

Paul Motz (R)

Judge, County Court at Law No. 2.

John Mischtian (R)

Judge, County Court at Law No. 3

John Gauntt, Jr. (R)

District Clerk

Lacey Martindale (R)

County Clerk

Shelley Coston (R)

County Treasurer

Adriane Hodges (R)

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Bobby Whitson (R)

Stacey L, Wilson (D)

Justice of the Peace,

Precinct No. 2

Michael Tice

Bell County

Appraisal

District

Bell County Appraisal District, Bell County Board of Directors,

Place 1

Kevin Koch

Bell County Appraisal District, Bell County Board of Directors,

Place 2

James Butts

Paul Strang

Gwendolyn Everett

Bell County Appraisal District, Bell County Board of Directors,

Place 3

Charles Wilson

Cheyenne Minick

Hospital

Services

District

Hospital Services

District, Proposition A

THIS IS A TAX INCREASE: The creation of a Hospital District and the levy of a tax not to exceed 75 cents on each $100 of the taxable value of Property taxable by the district

FOR

AGAINST