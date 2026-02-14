Salado Village Voice

Early voting will begin Feb. 17 in Republican and Democrat primary elections. Primary election day will be March 3.
Registered voters who fall into one of the four following categories are eligible to vote by mail:
• be 65 years or older;
• be sick or disabled;
• be out of the county on election day AND the entire period of early voting;
• be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after election day; or
• be confined to jail, but otherwise eligible to vote.
Applicants for ballot by mail may submit applications to: Bell County Elections Department, P.O. Box 1629, Belton, Texas 76513. The last day to apply for a Ballot by Mail is Feb. 20 (received, not postmarked). The deadline for receiving Ballots by Mail is March 3 (they must be postmarked by election day).
Early voting will be Feb. 17-27.
Early voting times are the following
Feb. 17-20, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Feb. 21, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 22, noon-6 p.m.
Feb 23-27, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Early Voting will be conducted in person each weekday at the following locations:
Belton – Bell County Belton Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave Belton, TX 76513
Killeen – True Deliverance Ministry 709 W Dean Ave Killeen, TX 76541
Killeen – Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr. Killeen, TX 76543
Killeen – Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76542
Temple – Temple ISD Admin Building, 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple, TX 76501
Salado – Salado Annex, 11057 Event Drive, Salado, TX 76571
Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, HH, TX 76548
Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd Morgan’s Point Resort TX 76513
The polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. March 3 with 42 polling locations. Registered Bell County voters can cast their ballots at any polling location in the county. Visit https://www.bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/election_day_locations.php for the list of 42 polling locations.
Republican
Federal
United States Senator
Anna Bender
John Cornyn
Wesley Hunt
John O. Adefope
Ken Paxton
Gulrez “Gus” Khan
Virgil John Bierschwale
Sara Canady
United States Representative, District 31
Ed Ewald
Offer Vince Shlomi
Raymond Hamden
Abhiram Garapati
Steven “Steve” Dowell
John Carter
Valentina Gomez
Elvis Lossa
William Abel
David L. Berry
State
Governor
R.F. “Bob” Achgill
Stephen Samuelson
Nathaniel Welch
Charles Andrew Crouch
Greg Abbott
Kenneth Hyde
Pete “Doc” Chambers
Arturo Espinosa
Evelyn Brooks
Mark V. Goloby
Ronnie Tullos
Lieutenant Governor
Timothy Mabry
Perla Muñoz Hopkins
Esala Wueschner
Dan Patrick
Attorney General
Mayes Middleton
Chip Roy
Joan Huffman
Aaron Reitz
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Kelly Hancock
Michael Berlanga
Don Huffines
Christi Craddick
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham
Commissioner of Agriculture
Nate Sheets
Sid Miller
Railroad Commissioner
Hawk Dunlap
James (Jim) Matlock
Bo French
Katherine Culbert
Jim Wright
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Jimmy Blacklock
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2,
James P. Sullivan
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Kyle Hawkins
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Brett Busby
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Brent Coffee
Alison Fox
Lesli Fitzpatrick
Thomas Smith
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
Jennifer Balido
John Messinger
State Senator, District 24
Pete Flores
State Representative, District 54
Brad Buckley
Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District
Scott Brister
Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
Scott K. Field
Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
April Farris
Chief Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District
Cory Liu
District Judge, 169th Judicial District
Cari Starritt-Burnett
District Judge, 264th Judicial District
Paul L. LePak
District Judge, 478th Judicial District
Wade Faulkner
Bell County
County Judge
Theodore “Ted” Duffield
David Blackburn
Judge, County Court at Law No. 1
Paul Motz
Judge, County Court at Law No. 2
John Mischtian
Judge, County Court at Law No. 3
John Gauntt, Jr
District Clerk
Lacey Martindale
Pam Blair
County Clerk
Shelley Coston
County Treasurer
Adriane Hodges
Gaylon Evans
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
Bobby Whitson
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
Gary D. Meyer
Michael Tice
Buddy Schwab
Richard Sapp
County Chair
Tony Canterino
Propositions
Proposition 1: Texas property taxes should be assessed at the purchase price and phased out entirely over the next six years through spending reductions.
Proposition 2: Texas should require any local government budget that raises property taxes to be approved by voters at a November general election.
Proposition 3: Texas should prohibit denial of healthcare or any medical service based solely on the patient’s vaccination status.
Proposition 4: Texas should require its public schools to teach that life begins at fertilization.
Proposition 5: Texas should ban gender, sexuality, and reproductive clinics and services in K-12 schools.
Proposition 6: Texas should enact term limits on all elected officials.
Proposition 7: Texas should ban the large-scale export or sale of our groundwater and surface water to any single private or public entity.
Proposition 8: The Texas Legislature should reduce the burden of illegal immigration on taxpayers by ending public services for illegal aliens.
Proposition 9: The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should stop awarding leadership positions, including committee and subcommittee chairmanships and vice chairmanships, to Democrats.
Proposition 10: Texas should prohibit Sharia Law.
Democrat
Primary
Federal
United States Senator
James Talarico
Ahmad R. Hassan
Jasmine Crockett
United States Representative, District 31
Stuart Whitlow
Justin Early
State
Governor
Bobby Cole
Chris Bell
Jose Navarro Balbuena
Zach Vance
Carlton W. Hart
Angela “TíaAngie” Villescaz
Andrew White
Gina Hinojosa
Patricia Abrego
Lieutenant Governor
Courtney Head
Vikki Goodwin
Marcos Isaias Velez
Attorney General
Nathan Johnson
Joe Jaworski
Anthony “Tony” Box
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Michael Lange
Sarah Eckhardt
Savant Moore
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Benjamin Flores
Jose Loya
Commissioner of Agriculture
Clayton Tucker
Railroad Commissioner
Jon Rosenthal
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Maggie Ellis
Cory L. Carlyle
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2, Unexpired Term
Chari Kelly
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Gordon Goodman
Kristen Hawkins
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Gisela D. Triana
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Okey Anyiam
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Audra Riley
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
Holly Taylor
State Senator, District 24
Joe Paz Herrera
State Representative, District 54
Dawn Richardson
Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District
Jerry Zimmerer
Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
Tom Baker
Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
Marc M. Meyer
Chief Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District
Darlene Byrne
County
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
Stacey L. Wilson
County Chair
Terry Mustapher
Teresa “Tess” Griffin
Brandy L.L. Byrd
Propositions
Proposition #1:Survey: Texas should expand Medicaid and ensure access to affordable healthcare for all.
Proposition #2: Survey: Texans should support humane and dignified immigration policies and pathways to citizenship.
Proposition #3: Survey: Texans should have the right to make their own healthcare decisions, including reproductive rights.
Proposition #4: Survey: Texas should address the state’s housing crisis in affordability and access in both urban and rural communities.
Proposition #5: Survey: Texas should fund all public schools at the same per-pupil rate as the national average.
Proposition #6: Survey: Secure online voter registration should be accessible to all eligible Texas residents.
Proposition #7: Survey: Texas should have a clean and healthy environment that includes water, air, and biodiversity. Texas must preserve the state’s natural, cultural, scenic, and recreational resources.
Proposition #8: Survey: Texas should legalize cannabis for adults and automatically expunge criminal records for past low-level cannabis offenses.
Proposition #9: Survey: Texas should raise salaries to at least the national average and should provide a cost-of-living increase based on the national Consumer Price Index every two years to current/retired school and state employees.
Proposition #10: Survey: Texas should ban racially motivated redistricting, ban mid-decade redistricting, and create a non-partisan redistricting board to redraw lines every 10 years.
Proposition #11: Survey: The Working Class should be eligible for greater federal income tax relief and have their tax burden fairly shifted onto the wealthiest.
Proposition #12: Survey: Texas should expand accessible public transportation opportunities in rural and urban communities so residents can get to their
workplaces, schools, and healthcare.
Proposition #13: Survey: Texas should prevent individuals with a history of domestic abuse from purchasing firearms by implementing “red flag” laws.