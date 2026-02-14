Salado Village Voice

Early voting will begin Feb. 17 in Republican and Democrat primary elections. Primary election day will be March 3.



Registered voters who fall into one of the four following categories are eligible to vote by mail:

• be 65 years or older;

• be sick or disabled;

• be out of the county on election day AND the entire period of early voting;

• be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after election day; or

• be confined to jail, but otherwise eligible to vote.

Applicants for ballot by mail may submit applications to: Bell County Elections Department, P.O. Box 1629, Belton, Texas 76513. The last day to apply for a Ballot by Mail is Feb. 20 (received, not postmarked). The deadline for receiving Ballots by Mail is March 3 (they must be postmarked by election day).



Early voting will be Feb. 17-27.

Early voting times are the following

Feb. 17-20, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Feb. 21, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 22, noon-6 p.m.

Feb 23-27, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Early Voting will be conducted in person each weekday at the following locations:

Belton – Bell County Belton Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave Belton, TX 76513

Killeen – True Deliverance Ministry 709 W Dean Ave Killeen, TX 76541

Killeen – Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr. Killeen, TX 76543

Killeen – Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76542

Temple – Temple ISD Admin Building, 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple, TX 76501

Salado – Salado Annex, 11057 Event Drive, Salado, TX 76571

Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, HH, TX 76548

Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd Morgan’s Point Resort TX 76513

The polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. March 3 with 42 polling locations. Registered Bell County voters can cast their ballots at any polling location in the county. Visit https://www.bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/election_day_locations.php for the list of 42 polling locations.

Republican

Federal

United States Senator

Anna Bender

John Cornyn

Wesley Hunt

John O. Adefope

Ken Paxton

Gulrez “Gus” Khan

Virgil John Bierschwale

Sara Canady

United States Representative, District 31

Ed Ewald

Offer Vince Shlomi

Raymond Hamden

Abhiram Garapati

Steven “Steve” Dowell

John Carter

Valentina Gomez

Elvis Lossa

William Abel

David L. Berry

State

Governor

R.F. “Bob” Achgill

Stephen Samuelson

Nathaniel Welch

Charles Andrew Crouch

Greg Abbott

Kenneth Hyde

Pete “Doc” Chambers

Arturo Espinosa

Evelyn Brooks

Mark V. Goloby

Ronnie Tullos

Lieutenant Governor

Timothy Mabry

Perla Muñoz Hopkins

Esala Wueschner

Dan Patrick

Attorney General

Mayes Middleton

Chip Roy

Joan Huffman

Aaron Reitz

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Kelly Hancock

Michael Berlanga

Don Huffines

Christi Craddick

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham

Commissioner of Agriculture

Nate Sheets

Sid Miller

Railroad Commissioner

Hawk Dunlap

James (Jim) Matlock

Bo French

Katherine Culbert

Jim Wright

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Jimmy Blacklock

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2,

James P. Sullivan

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Kyle Hawkins

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Brent Coffee

Alison Fox

Lesli Fitzpatrick

Thomas Smith

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Jennifer Balido

John Messinger

State Senator, District 24

Pete Flores

State Representative, District 54

Brad Buckley

Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District

Scott Brister

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Scott K. Field

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

April Farris

Chief Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District

Cory Liu

District Judge, 169th Judicial District

Cari Starritt-Burnett

District Judge, 264th Judicial District

Paul L. LePak

District Judge, 478th Judicial District

Wade Faulkner

Bell County

County Judge

Theodore “Ted” Duffield

David Blackburn

Judge, County Court at Law No. 1

Paul Motz

Judge, County Court at Law No. 2

John Mischtian

Judge, County Court at Law No. 3

John Gauntt, Jr

District Clerk

Lacey Martindale

Pam Blair

County Clerk

Shelley Coston

County Treasurer

Adriane Hodges

Gaylon Evans

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Bobby Whitson

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

Gary D. Meyer

Michael Tice

Buddy Schwab

Richard Sapp

County Chair

Tony Canterino

Propositions

Proposition 1: Texas property taxes should be assessed at the purchase price and phased out entirely over the next six years through spending reductions.

Proposition 2: Texas should require any local government budget that raises property taxes to be approved by voters at a November general election.

Proposition 3: Texas should prohibit denial of healthcare or any medical service based solely on the patient’s vaccination status.

Proposition 4: Texas should require its public schools to teach that life begins at fertilization.

Proposition 5: Texas should ban gender, sexuality, and reproductive clinics and services in K-12 schools.

Proposition 6: Texas should enact term limits on all elected officials.

Proposition 7: Texas should ban the large-scale export or sale of our groundwater and surface water to any single private or public entity.

Proposition 8: The Texas Legislature should reduce the burden of illegal immigration on taxpayers by ending public services for illegal aliens.

Proposition 9: The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should stop awarding leadership positions, including committee and subcommittee chairmanships and vice chairmanships, to Democrats.

Proposition 10: Texas should prohibit Sharia Law.

Democrat

Primary

Federal

United States Senator

James Talarico

Ahmad R. Hassan

Jasmine Crockett

United States Representative, District 31

Stuart Whitlow

Justin Early

State

Governor

Bobby Cole

Chris Bell

Jose Navarro Balbuena

Zach Vance

Carlton W. Hart

Angela “TíaAngie” Villescaz

Andrew White

Gina Hinojosa

Patricia Abrego

Lieutenant Governor

Courtney Head

Vikki Goodwin

Marcos Isaias Velez

Attorney General

Nathan Johnson

Joe Jaworski

Anthony “Tony” Box

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Michael Lange

Sarah Eckhardt

Savant Moore

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Benjamin Flores

Jose Loya

Commissioner of Agriculture

Clayton Tucker

Railroad Commissioner

Jon Rosenthal

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Maggie Ellis

Cory L. Carlyle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2, Unexpired Term

Chari Kelly

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Gordon Goodman

Kristen Hawkins

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Gisela D. Triana

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Okey Anyiam

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Audra Riley

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Holly Taylor

State Senator, District 24

Joe Paz Herrera

State Representative, District 54

Dawn Richardson

Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District

Jerry Zimmerer

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Tom Baker

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Marc M. Meyer

Chief Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District

Darlene Byrne

County

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Stacey L. Wilson

County Chair

Terry Mustapher

Teresa “Tess” Griffin

Brandy L.L. Byrd

Propositions

Proposition #1:Survey: Texas should expand Medicaid and ensure access to affordable healthcare for all.

Proposition #2: Survey: Texans should support humane and dignified immigration policies and pathways to citizenship.

Proposition #3: Survey: Texans should have the right to make their own healthcare decisions, including reproductive rights.

Proposition #4: Survey: Texas should address the state’s housing crisis in affordability and access in both urban and rural communities.

Proposition #5: Survey: Texas should fund all public schools at the same per-pupil rate as the national average.

Proposition #6: Survey: Secure online voter registration should be accessible to all eligible Texas residents.

Proposition #7: Survey: Texas should have a clean and healthy environment that includes water, air, and biodiversity. Texas must preserve the state’s natural, cultural, scenic, and recreational resources.

Proposition #8: Survey: Texas should legalize cannabis for adults and automatically expunge criminal records for past low-level cannabis offenses.

Proposition #9: Survey: Texas should raise salaries to at least the national average and should provide a cost-of-living increase based on the national Consumer Price Index every two years to current/retired school and state employees.

Proposition #10: Survey: Texas should ban racially motivated redistricting, ban mid-decade redistricting, and create a non-partisan redistricting board to redraw lines every 10 years.

Proposition #11: Survey: The Working Class should be eligible for greater federal income tax relief and have their tax burden fairly shifted onto the wealthiest.

Proposition #12: Survey: Texas should expand accessible public transportation opportunities in rural and urban communities so residents can get to their

workplaces, schools, and healthcare.

Proposition #13: Survey: Texas should prevent individuals with a history of domestic abuse from purchasing firearms by implementing “red flag” laws.