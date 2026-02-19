Salado Village Voice

Elizabeth Leopoldina

Griffin

March 11, 1937

January 3, 2026



Elizabeth Leopoldina Griffin, 88, of Temple, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2026. Born in Prague, Czech Republic, to Rudolph and Maria Kolb, Elizabeth’s life was marked by courage, determination, and an unwavering love for her family.



As a teenager, Elizabeth embarked on a harrowing journey to freedom, escaping from East Germany with her mother before immigrating to the United States. This early chapter of her life shaped the resilient and compassionate woman she would become.

In Hawaii, Elizabeth met and married JB Cornwell, beginning a vibrant adventure that took their growing family across the country. Together they raised four children, creating a home filled with warmth wherever they lived. Later in life, she found love again with Bill Griffin, and they shared seventeen wonderful years together in Texas.

Elizabeth’s passion for helping others led her to pursue education in her fifties, earning her credentials as a Physical Therapist Assistant. Her rewarding career touched countless lives, as she brought healing and hope to those in need. Her dedication to service extended beyond her professional life into every interaction.

A talented cook and devoted knitter, Elizabeth had a gift for creating comfort—whether through a lovingly prepared meal or a hand-crafted gift. She served as a prayer chaplain to several Unity Churches, where she provided prayer, spiritual guidance, and loving support to those seeking solace and connection. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family, whose gatherings were made brighter by her presence, her stories, and her generous spirit.

Elizabeth is survived by her children: Dania Cornwell, Alice Cooper and her spouse Bob Syler, Heidi Lagerstrom and her spouse Lance, and John Cornwell and his spouse Tracy. She also leaves behind many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will forever treasure her memory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Maria Kolb, her siblings, and both of her spouses, JB Cornwell and Bill Griffin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to CARE.org in Elizabeth’s honor, continuing her legacy of compassion and service to others.

Her journey from Prague to America, her courage in the face of adversity, and her lifetime of loving service will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Services will be held at Crawford Bowers Funeral home in Temple on February 28 at 1 p.m.

Paid Obituary