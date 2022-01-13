L.E. “Elwood” Sutton

June 10, 1933

December 10, 2021

L.E. “Elwood” Sutton, 88, of Salado passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at his home in Salado.

Funeral services for Elwood will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Heritage Country Church in Salado with Ricky Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow at Salado Cemetery in Salado.

Elwood, a sixth generation Texan, was born on June 10, 1933 in Salado, Texas to Claude and Les (Cockrell) Sutton. He graduated from Salado High School in 1951. Mr. Sutton joined the Army in 1953 and after he was honorably discharged began a long career with Wilsonart as a truck driver, retiring in 1992. He married Beverly “Bo” (Brown) on January 31, 1966 in Belton and they were married for 55 years before she passed away in June of 2021.

Elwood is survived by sons Chet Sutton and his wife Jessica of Salado, and Howard Sutton of Salado; grandsons Eric, Wyatt, and Andrew Sutton; sister Linda Moore and her husband Monroe of Salado, as well as many nieces, nephews, and longtime friends.

Mr. Sutton was preceded in death by his wife Beverly; his parents Claude and Les; a brother D.L. Sutton, and a sister Betty Sue Sutton Pinkham.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 5-7 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.