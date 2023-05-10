SISD board race closest ever

If the cliché “Every vote counts,” ever seemed like it was not a cliché, it would have to be the recent Salado ISD Board of Trustees race, which has been decided by a single vote separating David Matthews and Kimberly Redelsheimer.

State law allows for a recount to be requested within five days after election day or two days after the canvass, whichever is later. The required margin is less than 10% of the winning candidate’s vote.

Salado ISD is set to canvass the election results on May 15 at the trustees’ 6 p.m. meeting.

Savannah Hennig

Eric Malmin

David Matthews

Incumbent SISD trustee Savannah Hennig led the field of four candidates for three three-year terms on the Salado ISD Board of Trustees with 678 votes. Eric Malmin was also elected to the board with 518 votes. Unless a recount request is filed by Kimberly Redelsheimer, David Matthews will be elected to the SISD Board with 506 votes. Redelsheimer received 505 votes.

As of election day May 6, there were three mail-in ballots that had not been received but none of those three were received in a timely fashion to be counted in the school board race.

Redelsheimer told Salado Village Voice May 9 that she is not going to request a recount. “I have full confidence in the voting system of Salado,” she said.

The Village of Salado Board of Aldermen race was not as close as voters returned two incumbents and one new member.

D. Jasen Graham

Rodney W. Bell

Bert Henry

Incumbent D. Jasen Graham led the race with 273 votes. Incumbent Rodney Bell followed with 235 votes. Bert Henry will be the new face on the board, having received 232 votes. Samuel Morris received, 161 votes, Lennox Alfred received 160 votes, Linda Reynolds received 140 and Cody Coufal — who withdrew from the race — received 76 votes.