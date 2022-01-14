Gary Lee McGreGor

December 11, 1951

September 29, 2021

A memorial service for Gary Lee McGregor will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November

20, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3909 Ermine Trail, Temple, Texas. A livestream

of the service will also be available via Facebook.

Gary Lee McGregor,

69, of Salado, passed away at an Austin hospital on the

evening of Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Gary had

been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.

Prior to his passing, Gary was not alone, but surrounded

in love by his wife and children.

Gary was born on December 11, 1951, in Wichita Falls,

Texas, to Lee Roy and Marjorie McGregor. Gary, the

oldest of Lee Roy and Marjorie’s five children, spent his

childhood and most of his teenage years in Dallas and

Irving, Texas. The McGregor family relocated and made

Salado their home in 1971, and Gary was one of four students

in the Salado High School graduating class of 1971.

Despite being considered a “city slicker” by his peers

when he first moved to Salado as a teen, Gary fell in love

with the big skies and backroads of Bell County, Texas

and the village of Salado, and never moved out of the

area. After graduating from Salado High School, Gary

worked at Griggs Equipment Co. in Belton (later Superior

Chaircraft Corp.). It was at Grigg’s that Gary met his

wife. Gary and Helen Hernandez were married on August

17, 1974, in Belton, Texas. Together, Gary and Helen

raised three children who all attended Salado schools

and also graduated from Salado High School.

Gary spent the majority of his working years as a business

manager for the company started by his parents Lee

Roy and Marjorie, Welders’ Supply Company, in Belton.

The McGregor family and their welding supply business

were known throughout Bell County for their business

integrity, and Gary enjoyed serving the family’s loyal

customers. Gary loved people and hated to see anyone

treated poorly or unable to receive service due to language

barriers. Gary never shied away from opportunities

to practice his Spanish, and he never said no to a tamale

sale. After Lee Roy and Marjorie’s retirement from the

welding supply business, Gary owned and operated a

small bookstore in Belton, and later worked at a U-Haul

and storage facility prior to his own retirement from the

workforce at the end of 2016.

Gary was a family man who enjoyed living simply.

Gary never owned more than two pairs of shoes at a time

– one pair for work, one pair for church – and neither pair

ever required shoelaces. Gary passed on a love of history

and road trips to his children. The McGregor family

road trips were the highlight of every summer for Gary’s

children. The trips were planned with meticulous detail

by Gary, who always ensured he had a road map of every

state the family would pass through, along with a notepad

and a pen. The McGregor family’s road trip stops included

national monuments and parks, historic battlefields,

and museums documenting American history. After Gary

and Helen’s children moved away from home to begin

families of their own, Gary and Helen continued their

road trip adventures. Gary would vehemently disagree

that modern technology made paper maps obsolete. Gary

never quite adapted to GPS.

Gary was an avid collector of books and music. Gary

loved perusing garage sales and could come home from

a sale with multiple boxes of books, much to his wife

Helen’s chagrin. Gary was also meticulous in his organization

of his record and book collection and loved sharing

his love of books and music with anyone who would listen.

A lot of people did, including sometimes his children.

Gary and Helen were active members of the Church

of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Temple, Texas,

which they joined in 1977. Gary and Helen were blessed

to be able to be sealed for eternity in the LDS Temple

in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1979. Gary was active in his

home congregation in Temple, Texas. When the Temple

congregation’s first Spanish-speaking family arrived for

services, Gary immediately approached the family and

offered his assistance. Gary’s efforts led to the creation

of the church’s first Spanish-speaking congregation, a

congregation that exists to this date, and which Gary continued

to attend with his wife Helen up until his passing.

Gary will mostly be remembered for his kind, gentle

nature. He loved animals, and animals gravitated toward

him. Gary truly loved people. As a recipient of kindness

from others when he experienced his own struggles,

Gary was always eager to pay that kindness forward.

Gary spoke to people without passing judgment, and he

listened to what people had to say. If asked for money,

Gary’s first instinct was never to turn the other way. Gary

was a person who stopped and listened, even if the only

assistance he could offer was a listening ear. Gary always

answered when door-to-door salesmen knocked. And

Gary always purchased Girl Scout cookies.

Gary never wanted anyone to feel alone. What most

people will recall about Gary is: “He was the one who

always talked to me.”

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy Mc-

Gregor and Marjorie McGregor. Gary is survived by his

loving wife of over 47 years, Helen McGregor, of Salado;

his sons, Joseph Lee McGregor (wife Jennifer) of

Little Elm, and Aaron Patrick McGregor (wife Sydney)

of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and his daughter, Rachel Elizabeth

Caum (husband Tim) of Dallas. Gary is also survived

by his two brothers, Larry McGregor of Salado, and Jim

McGregor of Temple, and his two sisters, Cindy Fisher of

Salado, and Rebecca Woodham of Scurry. Gary is also

survived by eight beautiful grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home &

Cremation Services of Belton.

paiD obituary