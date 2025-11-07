Salado Village Voice

Surprise your friends or frenemies with a flock (actually a flamboyance!) of flamingos in their yard and help support the Salado High School band.

For $75, you can choose a date and enter the name and address of someone you wish to flock. The Salado Band will place a flock of flamingos on the night you select in the sign up genius. The flock will “roost” in the yard for three days and will then be picked up by the boosters. There are options to donate $50 to have the flock removed early. There is also an option to donate $100 for “flock insurance,” which would ensure that nobody ever flocks your yard. It’s all in good fun and all money donated benefits the Salado High School Band.