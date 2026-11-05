Salado Village Voice

McCall Boyd and Isabel Motley led the Salado Lady Eagles to their fifth straight Regional cross country championship Oct. 26 in Huntsville.

Salado had five of seven runners cross the line in the top 15 for a team score of 28. Huffman Hargrave was second place with a score of 66 and also qualified for the UIL 4A State Meet.

Boyd, a junior, won the race with a time of 11:23.4.

She was followed by Motley, a freshman, in second place with a time of 11:33.1.

Freshman Abby Anderson placed fourth with a time of 12:07.3.

Senior Sydney Engleking placed eight with a time of 12:42.3.

Junior Jemma Camp placed 13th with a time of 12:59.3.

Also running for the Lady Eagles were Junior Hayden Griesemer, 24th, 13:17.4 and Sophomore Mayson Morreale, 28th, 13:22.6.