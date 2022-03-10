Girls qualify for state powerlifting meet

The girls powerlifting team placed 3rd overall at the Region 2 Division 2 Powerlifting Meet. The Girls will be competing at the State Powerlifting Meet on Friday, March 18th in Corpus Christi.

Caelan Teer- 2nd Place and State Qualifier.Squat-270 LB, Bench-155 LB and Deadlift-245 LB and totaled 670 LB.

Jade Oliver-2nd Place, State Qualifier and received the outstanding bench award. Squat-275 LB, Bench-180 LB and Deadlift-275 LB and totaled 730 LB.

Jordan Schaub-3rd Place and State Qualifier.Squat-305 LB, Bench-145 LB and Deadlift-255 LB and totaled 705 LB.

Lexy Wilson-1st Place and State Qualifier.Squat-310 LB, Bench-175 LB and Deadlift-295 LB and totaled 780 LB.

Kaitlyn Casper-4th Place and State Alternate.Squat-300 LB, Bench-175 LB and Deadlift-305 LB and totaled 780 LB.