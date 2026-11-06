Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles placed second in the 4A Division of the UIL State Cross Country meet today with a team score of 74 behind champion Canyon’s score of 44.



Canyon sophomore runner Presli Pool ran away with the race with a time of 10:46.5, breaking the state record of 11:07.20.





Junior Mccall Boyd led the girls with her second place finish of 11:15.2.

Freshman Isabel Motley placed third with a time of 11:21.3.

Freshman Abby Anderson placed 16th overall, earning 13 points with a time of 11:44.2.

Senior Sydney Engleking place 41st overall, earning 26 points with a time of 12:10.5.

Also running for the girls were junior Annalee Bryant, 49th, 12:23.0; junior Hayden Griesemer, 65th, 12:44.0 and sophomore Jemma Camp, 88th, 12:56.7



