Salado Village Voice

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Girls take second in 4A at UIL state cross country meet

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Salado Lady Eagles placed second in the 4A Division of the UIL State Cross Country meet today with a team score of 74 behind champion Canyon’s score of 44.


Canyon sophomore runner Presli Pool ran away with the race with a time of 10:46.5, breaking the state record of 11:07.20.


Junior Mccall Boyd led the girls with her second place finish of 11:15.2.
Freshman Isabel Motley placed third with a time of 11:21.3.
Freshman Abby Anderson placed 16th overall, earning 13 points with a time of 11:44.2.
Senior Sydney Engleking place 41st overall, earning 26 points with a time of 12:10.5.
Also running for the girls were junior Annalee Bryant, 49th, 12:23.0; junior Hayden Griesemer, 65th, 12:44.0 and sophomore Jemma Camp, 88th, 12:56.7