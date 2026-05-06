Salado Village Voice

The Salado Lady Eagles delivered a dominate performance at the Region III-4A Track and Field Championships held May 1–2, capturing the team title in decisive fashion and qualifying a strong roster for the upcoming state meet.
Salado racked up 114 points to easily outdistance runner-up Huffman Hargrave (48) and third-place Katy Freeman (44), showcasing depth, speed, and record-breaking performances across multiple events.
A total of 10 Lady Eagles earned spots at state, highlighted by two relay teams that rewrote the school record books. The 4×100-meter relay team of Paige Stock (freshman), Kamree Shaw (sophomore), Ayvah Smith (freshman), and Payton Ortega (senior) sprinted to a second-place finish while setting a new school record of 47.35 seconds. Malaysia Phillips (freshman) served as alternate.
In the 4×400-meter relay, the quartet of Paige Stock, Presley Ortega (sophomore), Kaylee Bragg (junior), and Annalee Bryant (sophomore) also placed second and set another school record with a time of 3:55.45. Jemma Camp (freshman) was listed as the alternate.
Sophomore standout McCall Boyd delivered a dominant distance double, claiming regional titles in both the 3200 meters (11:05.34) and the 1600 meters (5:06.0), cementing her status as one of the area’s premier runners.
Annalee Bryant added to her impressive meet with a second-place finish in the 800 meters (2:16.36), while freshman Paige Stock continued her breakout performance by taking second in the 400 meters with a time of 56.7 seconds.
In field events, Kaylee Bragg secured a third-place finish in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 6 inches to earn a wild card berth to state.
The Lady Eagles also saw several other standout efforts. The 4×200-meter relay team of Ayvah Smith, Malaysia Phillips, Kaylee Bragg, and Payton Ortega placed third while setting a new school record of 1:41.7. Ortega also earned third in the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, 6.75 inches.
Cade Harris (senior) turned in strong performances, finishing fourth in both the 3200 (11:22) and 1600 (5:14) meters.
Additional contributors included Annalee Bryant, who placed fourth in the pole vault (11-0), Hayden Griesemer (fifth in the 800 meters, 2:21.9), and Sydney Engleking (sixth in the 800 meters, 2:24).
With momentum on their side and a deep roster of talent, the Lady Eagles now turn their focus to the state meet, where they will look to build on an already historic season.