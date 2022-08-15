Glenda Kay (Barton) Bush

August 4, 1945

August 12, 2022

Glenda Kay (Barton) Bush passed away August 12, 2022 at her home in Salado, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.

Glenda was born August 4, 1945 in Ft. Riley, Kansas to Howard C. and Lois M. Barton. She spent her younger years living in Kansas, Kentucky, Hawaii, Germany and eventually settled in Killeen, Texas where she graduated from Killeen High School in 1963. After high school graduation, Glenda earned her diploma in Nursing upon graduating from the Scott and White Memorial Hospital School of Professional Nursing. Then, on March 19, 1966, Glenda married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, James H. Bush at the 37th Street Chapel in Fort Hood, Texas where they began their life and she began her legacy.

Glenda had a passion for many things, but nursing was one of her greatest loves and she wanted to make a lasting impact for the future. Over the next 36 years, she worked for Scott and White Memorial Hospital in many roles including; Staff Nursing, Nurse Manager, Supervisor of Nursing staff for the S&W regional clinics, the Director of Clinical Nursing, a Nurse Educator and a Clinical Management Engineer. Also during that time, Glenda pursued her long time goal of earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1992 and a Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Administration (MSN) from Texas A & M, Corpus Christi in 1996. She achieved national certification from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for Nursing Administration, Advanced (CNAA, BC) 1997-2010 and Nurse Executive, Advanced (NEA, BC) 2010-2015. After many years of compassion and care in the hospital setting, she retired from Scott and White Hospital in 2001, and then she answered the call from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to teach in their School of Nursing as an Assistant Professor for 10 years, retiring in 2012.

Glenda was a passionate nursing instructor and she had a strong conviction to make sure she did what she could to prepare the next generation to be great and to take the lead. Everything she learned and held dear in her career…. nursing service, management, leadership, education, management engineering, development of work load determination , resource allocation and academic nursing education she made sure she shared with her students. One thing we know is that her legacy will go on for generations to come. Everything she did in her career; the long hours, the sometimes sleepless nights and her serious but loving instruction was all so that others would have the best care and their families would be confident knowing their loved ones were in great hands.

Glenda was an incredible wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, and an incredible role model to many. Her love for her family was endless and her wisdom was deep. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren whenever possible. She loved watching her beautiful birds from the back window, loved her murder mysteries, a good debate, a good road trip and she loved her Toyota Avalon. She will be missed deeply. Mom…This isn’t goodbye, it is see you later…..

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Howard C. and Lois M. Barton, her brother, Larry W. Barton and her sister, Shirley A. Barton Pipkin.

She is survived by her husband, James H. Bush of Salado; her son Christopher H. Bush (Martha) of Killeen and daughter, Teresa C. Voelter (Andrew) of Holland ; grandson, Joshua H. Bush (Roxana) of Copperas Cove; granddaughters, Jessica N. Valdez (Eric) of Georgetown, Ashley G. Voelter, Lillian F. Voelter of Holland and Makayla R. Bush, of Salado; 6 great grandchildren, as well and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Lastly, the family would like to recognize and thank a few special people for their support, care and encouragement during her illness. Dr. Concepcion, Dr. Ligon, The Baylor Scott & White hospice team; especially her nurse Logan and her nurse aid Irma. We would also like to thank Alfred who was her nurse before coming home, and Josephina, her infusion nurse.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 16 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 17th at 11:30am in Salado, Texas. A Rosary was held in her honor prior to the service. Burial followed the service at the Salado Cemetery.

Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home, Salado.