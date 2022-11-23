Happy Thanksgiving

Enjoy Thanksgiving at one of these local restaurants: Stagecoach Restaurant, Alexander’s Craft Cocktails & Kitchen or The Barton House Restaurant.

Stagecoach Restaurant is once again welcoming diners to celebrate Thanksgiving at the Shady Villa Hotel, featuring a buffet of holiday classics

The Thanksgiving buffet will be offered 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24 for $58.00 for adults and $26 for children ages 5-12.

The holiday buffet will includ Shady Village classics such as Hush Puppies and Deviled Eggs, along with traditional Thanksgiving fare such as Sage Turkey Breast with Brown Gravy, Green Beans Almandine, Cornbread Stuffing, and a Carving Station, along with delicious desserts like Pumpkin Mousse and Pecan Pie.

Alexander’s Craft Cocktails & Kitchen will have two seatings for Thanksgiving Nov. 24, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. by reservation, 254.947.3828.

The prix fixe menu will be three courses: $46.95 for adults and $24.95 for children 12 and under. Thanksgiving 2022

First Course will be your choice of either Baby Kale salad, Pecorino, pistachios, herb bread crumbs or Broccoli cheddar soup in a garlic bread boule with cheddar, bacon & crema.

Entrée Course will be your choice of either Turkey Roulade, creamy mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, turkey gravy & cranberry or Prosciutto wrapped beef tenderloin with balsamic fig jam glaze, roasted asparagus, Romesco and butter roasted potatoes

(+$8.00 supplemental, market dependent) or Pan seared Bronzini with lemon rice, roasted tomatoes and gremolata

Desserts will be Pumpkin Pie with Spiced Whipped Cream or Southern Pecan Pie Texas 1835 Bourbon Caramel.

The Barton House will serve Thanksgiving lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24 for $49 per person (ages 11 and older) and $25 for children ages 6-10. Reservations by calling 254.947.0441.

The lunch will include a choice of Caesar or house salad followed by an entree of citrus roasted turkey breast with rosemary lemon gravy or Dr. Pepper glazed ham with red eye Dr. Pepper gravy. Vegeterian option will be available

Sides will be thyme and butter mashed potato, savory sage cornbread stuffing, maple and marshmallow sweet potato casserole, greens beans and shallots, cranberry and orange sauce and dinner rolls. Dessert will be choice of pumpkin cheesecake with cinnamon whip and ginger snap crumble and pecan bourbon pie with whipped caramel topping.