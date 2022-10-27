Hazel Ruth Moses

March 9, 1934

October 20, 2022

Hazel Ruth “Sam” Moses, 88, of Salado passed peacefully Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Temple, Texas.

She was born March 9, 1934, in Temple to Clemens Edward and Ruth Gayle Sagebiel.

She is preceded in death by husband William J Moses, former husband Preston Kelly, daughter Patricia Ann Youngblood, and most recently her brother William Gayle Sagebiel.

She is survived by her sons Robert Wayne Kelly and wife Judy of Spring, Terry Dale Kelly and wife Marci of Sugar Land, and son-in-law Alan Youngblood of Penn Valley, California. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Laura Kelly of Fort Worth, Brian Kelly of Midlothian, Sean Kelly of Seabrook, and Matthew Kelly of Plano, and six great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado on Thursday, October 27 from 4-6pm. Service will be held Friday, October 28 at 1pm at Broecker Funeral Home, Pastor James Hejl of Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice.

Please sign the guestbook: broeckerfuneralhome.com

Paid obituary