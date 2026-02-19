Salado Village Voice

Helen Arlene Wiggins Dewhurst

March 13, 1934

January 27, 2026

Helen Arlene Wiggins Dewhurst passed away peacefully in Chesapeake, VA after a lengthy illness on January 27, 2026. She was 91 years old.



Born in San Pedro, California on March 13, 1934, Arlene experienced a long fulfilling life. As a Navy military child, Arlene grew up in California, Tennessee, Washington, Ohio and Hawaii. She met the love of her life, Robert O. Dewhurst, and they were wed on June 14, 1953, at the Little Chapel of the Roses in Bonita, California.

As the wife of an Air Force pilot, Arlene raised three children while supporting and living the military lifestyle in various locations including New Mexico, Japan, Oklahoma, California and Nebraska. Moving to Salado, Texas in retirement, Arlene was active in community newcomer activities and continued her love of arts and crafts, that included knitting, crocheting and stamping, but best known for her heartfelt homemade cards for any occasion.

She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Robert Orren Dewhurst. Arlene is survived by her children, James Dewhurst (Mary) of Prairieville, LA, Mark Dewhurst (Judi) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Jenny Dewhurst-Gohsler (Scott) of Colorado Springs, CO. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Nicholas Dewhurst, Nicole Dewhurst-Brice, Micah Dewhurst, Kyle Dewhurst, Harrison Gohsler, and Varick Gohsler; and her eight great grandchildren, Ethan, Amelie, Josie, Jude, Connor, Collins, Noah and Kieran.

Arlene will be laid to rest with her husband, Robert, at Arlington National Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Graham Funeral Home and Crematory, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. Please visit grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.