Hulda Margaret Sanders Horton

July 29, 1929

March 18, 2025



Hulda Margaret Sanders Horton was born on July 29, 1929, to Lydia Fisher Sanders and Lee Dennis Sanders in Memphis, TX. She died on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at her residence in Salado at the age of 95.



One of nine children, she graduated from high school in Clifton, Texas in 1947, and married M. Donnie Horton in Temple, TX in 1949. In 1964 the couple bought land in Mill Creek and in 1977, built their home and moved to Salado.

She was the first women’s golf champion of Mill Creek. She was secretary for the Salado Civic Center. The sign in her office read: “If you don’t know, ask Hulda!” She was a President of the Mill Creek Ladies Golf Association, Chamber Person of the Year and Chamber Hall of Fame, Stroll Parade Marshal, volunteer at the Salado Art Fair and twice Chairman for the event, Salado Historical Society Person of the Year and was presented with the Salado Masonic Lodge #296 Community Builder Award. She is a past board member of nearly every organization in Salado, plus, a Lion’s Club member. Always the first to arrive and the last to leave after clean-up, Hulda chauffeured residents to their doctor’s appointments, hair salon appointments, grocery store, airport, picked up prescriptions, and house sat for their pets. She babysat Royce and Jenny Wiggin so that Tim and Marilyn Fleischer could cover Friday nights sports events for the Salado Village Voice.

She attended her Monday morning coffee club the day before she died.

Matthew 25:21 “Well done my good and faithful servant.”

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 24, 2025at Broecker Funeral Home of Salado. Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 25, 2025 in Salado, Joe Keyes officiating, followed by burial in Bellwood Cemetery, Temple.