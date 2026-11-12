Salado Village Voice

By Tim Fleischer

Editor-in-Chief

Iconic Salado artist Troy Kelley passed away November 3, 2026 at Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.

Kelley was part of a vanguard of artists and visionaries in Salado in the early 1980s that included his close friends Lonnie Joe Edwards, Joe Pehoski, Darwin Britt and Don Legge, as well as Bill Jaxon, Gretchen Jackson, Ronnie Wells, Larry Prellop and Ramon Carver that shaped Salado into an art center.

Troy Kelley with his famous sculpture Sirena and the Magical Catfish.



Kelley is best known for his famous sculpture Sirena, which was dedicated as the first public sculpture in Texas to kick off the Sesquicentennial. At 12:01 a.m. January 1, 1986, Kelley and friends placed Sirena in the springs behind Grace Jones building. Champagne bottles were popped and toasts raised. Sirena was cast from bronze of old Waco water meters that he and Lonnie Joe collected. Sirena cast through what is called the Lost Wax Method.

His sculptures dot the Salado landscape, with the Troll and Billy Goat Gruff at the walking bridge, the Tree Elf on the north end of the bridge, Late Again at the Salado ISD Administration building, the giant book at the Salado Public Library and pieces in the Salado Sculpture Garden.

He has many public sculptures around the state, including Up the Chisholm Trail monolith at the Bell County Museum, Captain Robert Gray at Gray-Miller Airport in Killeen, 5 November Victims Memorial in Killeen, Vietnam War Memorial in Killeen, James Earl Rudder statue in Brady, Texas, Ted Connell memorial in Killeen, and the Dr. Harry Wilmer bust for the Institute for the Humanities at Salado.

He also created a temporary exhibit for an Institute for the Humanities symposium called “The Human Condition.” The exhibit was a stark, raw, thought-provoking and original series of 18 sculptures and six paintings addressing topics ranging from abortion to homelessness.

The Public Arts League of Salado was born in the dining room of he and wife Vickie’s home overlooking Lake Stillhouse.

Art filled Troy’s life and he shared it lovingly. While in the Army in Germany, he studied art at the Kuntz Art Academy. The instructors and students all spoke German and he didn’t. “I imitated what the other students were doing,” he told Salado Village Voice in 1996.

He also studied art at the Corcoran Art Academy in Washington, D.C.

He landed in Salado in 1984, leaving a corporate job to become a full-time artist for more than 40 years. His works in bronze, acrylic and paint have been collected by lovers of art ever since.

Troy Kinney Kelley was born on July 17, 1939 in Wichita Falls, the son of John Troy and Abigail Kelley. He grew up there before joining the Army. A Vietnam War veteran, he is the recipient of many awards and medals, including Bronze Star Medal; Meritorious Service Medal (w/ OLC); Army Commendation Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal: Vietnam Campaign Medal. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army Reserves.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Art Education from Midwestern State University in his hometown of Wichita Falls. He earned a Master of Education from the University of Maryland. While in Salado, he attended the University of Texas and New York University’s Graduate Art Studies in Florence and Venice, Italy.

He was a member and supporter of Institute for the Humanities at Salado, PALS, Salado Chamber of Commerce and Salado Masonic Lodge #296. He has a Lifetime Membership in Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 100.

He is survived by his wife and muse, Vickie Kelley, his son, Troy Dale Kelley; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Kelley; grandchildren Austin Kelley and wife Kelsie and Olivia Taylor and husband Andrew; his stepdaughter, Cortney Morey and her husband Matthew and their children Ava and Tessa; and his mother-in-law, Virginia Boren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Christina Dale Shave Kelley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Memorials can be made in his name to the Public Arts League of Salado.