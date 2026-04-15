Salado Village Voice introduces the six candidates for a two-year term as the Village of Salado Mayor. They appear on the ballot as the following:

Greg Windham



I’m Greg Windham, a Bell County native and a graduate of the University of Texas.

My wife, Sara, and I have been married for over thirty years. Together we raised four children. All grown college graduates building lives of their own, they are my greatest pride and accomplishment. Family has always been the center of my life, and the reason Salado means so much to me.

My time working in the Texas State Senate and the Attorney General’s office gave me a deep respect for public service, transparency, accountability, and the responsibility that comes with leadership.

Professionally, I’ve spent more than thirty years working in Central Texas real estate and over twenty-five years as a real estate broker, representing the interests of agents, buyers, and sellers. I’ve had the privilege of representing thousands of clients in land, home, and investment property transactions, and I’ve worked with surrounding municipalities on development projects that help guide responsible growth.

I am a promoter—someone who believes in lifting up a community—its people and its business leaders—telling its story, and creating opportunities for people to gather and celebrate what makes Salado and Texas special.

Salado deserves thoughtful leadership that respects its past while preparing responsibly for its future.

My goal as mayor would be simple: protect what we love, plan for what is coming, and promote the best of Salado.

From my family to yours, I seek to be your humble servant.

Michael Hudgens



Michael D Hudgens. Lived in Salado for 26 years. Part owner of Salado Fitness. Any other information, please ask.

Joann Purser



My name is JoAnn Purser, and I’m seeking your support in the upcoming Mayoral election in Salado. My commitment to public service spans over five decades in Bell County.

I have two children Benjamin Purser a civil engineer and land surveyor residing in Las Vegas and a daughter Cristina King married to Dustin and they have two children together Jackson 13, and Catherine 10.

I have a deep respect for Salado’s rich history and the achievements of past leaders dedicated to community betterment. My personal experience encompasses a wide range of roles, from serving as a Sunday school teacher and PTA president (at multiple elementary and middle schools) to leading organizations like the Junior League of Killeen and the Metroplex Hospital Foundation (where I formed and chaired the “gala” its first four years). My involvement also includes holding the office of Vice President of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and serving on the Killeen City Council and the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees—a role that culminated in my presidency and the prestigious TASB Master Trustee designation. Governor Abbott further recognized my contributions with the honor of the Yellow Rose award.

My home has been featured in the Salado Historical Society’s December 2024/25 Homes Tour, and I will continue participating in that wonderful community tradition. Since moving to Salado, I’ve been actively engaging with residents, learning about your priorities, and striving to understand the unique needs of our town.

I’m eager to continue this journey working tirelessly to serve you and contribute to Salado’s continued success. I hope to earn your vote and look forward to the opportunity to discuss my vision for our community further. I can be reached at mailto:JoAnnpurser@yahoo.com or 254-535-5100.

Jeff Ingrum



My name is Jeff Ingrum, and I am running for Mayor to bring balanced, strategic leadership to our Village. Ten years ago, my wife JoAnn and I chose Salado to raise our family. Whether coaching youth sports or cheering from the bleachers, I’ve spent the last decade watching this community grow and recognizing the incredible spirit of our residents.

Professionally, I bring over 30 years of executive financial experience. As the former CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health Plans, I inherited a multi-million-dollar deficit and led a turnaround that delivered nine consecutive years of profitability. I know what it takes to manage complex budgets, negotiate contracts, and build long-term stability. Right now, Salado is at a crossroads. We can no longer rely on year-to-year guesswork to manage our rapid growth, aging infrastructure, and budget deficits. Salado residents deserve a proactive, professional 5-year plan. When elected, I will partner with village leadership to stabilize our finances through diversified revenue and take the burden off taxpayers. I will foster proactive management of our ETJ so growth pays for itself. As your next Mayor, I will bring executive-level advocacy to our regional partners to defend our watershed and historic character from outside threats.

I’m a business strategist, a turnaround specialist, and a neighbor. I respectfully ask for your vote, so we can stop reacting to the future and start strategically building it. Let’s plan, fund, and build the future Salado deserves together.

To learn more, go to JeffIngrumforsalado.org.

Zach Hurst



Christie and I have lived in Salado nearly six years, but our connection began years ago while visiting her parents, who have long called Salado home. After serving 30+ years in the U.S. Army, I retired as a Brigade CSM, and we made Salado our forever home. Christie is employed at a local clinic, and our granddaughter attends Salado Middle School. We are rooted in this community.

After being elected Alderman in 2024, I was selected by my peers as Mayor Pro Tem. When the Mayor relocated, I stepped up to run meetings, address concerns, and maintain stability. My steady, unbiased approach ensures leadership with integrity that keeps our village moving forward.

Shortly after the 2024 election, a financial discrepancy from prior years was discovered. It was determined the funds were used to cover various village expenses, but this reinforced the need for strong oversight, transparency, and proper use of public funds. It is imperative to understand and manage these responsibilities properly.

I voted against the Royal Street tax note because I felt it placed an unfair burden on a portion of our village citizens. I believe funding decisions should benefit all citizens without placing unnecessary strain on a few, and I will stand up for what is right, even when it is not the popular vote.

I will continue to support community efforts opposing the continued discharge of treated wastewater into Salado Creek and advocate for stronger oversight and public input.

I support controlled growth that follows our ordinances, protects Salado’s history, and promotes tourism and local businesses. I believe all business owners should be treated fairly and will support events that benefit the community.

Stephen “Po” Powitzky



Born and raised in South Texas, near the King Ranch, in Kingsville, Texas. I am a Christian and am married to my wife, Stephanie. We have lived in Salado for 6 years. We have 3 grown children – 2 boys and a girl. We have 6 grandkids. (49)

My background is with Texas Instruments, Inc., a Fortune 200 Company and I retired from FEMA, a government entirety which many are familiar with. So, I have experience with a large corporation and the largest, most bureaucratic employer in the United States – the United States Government!

My platform was developed from the obvious issues we all experience here in Salado, Tx as reported recently by the Salado Village Voice. We have bad streets, Salado Creek is being polluted, and there has been no actual explanation, nor accountability, to my knowledge, as to why $945,000 was misappropriated by a previous Board of Aldermen, and especially –– why hasn’t there been any accountability? An immediate forensic audit needs to be implemented.

As far as the roads go, I believe in finding funds, rather than taxation, if possible. But right now, we should work with what we can afford, just like in our own households!

Finally, what should be our mos timportant issue is the development around Salado Creek which is about to destroy one of our biggest tourist attractions!

Unless the people of Salado step up and start contributing to SaveSaladoCreek.org. this pristine creek will no longer be safe.