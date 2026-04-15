Salado Village Voice introduces the five candidates for two two-year terms on the Salado Public Library District board of directors. Questions and answers begin next week. They appear on the ballot as the following: Theresa Schwab, Nancy Mills Mackey, Maira Garza, A. Keith Cryar and Christian Wigley.

Theresa Schwab



Texas has always been my home, from growing up near Dallas to raising my family in the Austin area. Central Texas has shaped most of my life, and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this community. My husband and I are blessed with five children and five grandchildren — and I’ll confess there’s almost always a stack of books waiting on my nightstand.

My professional background is rooted in leadership and results. With a BS in Computer Science from Southern Methodist University and 18 years in semiconductor manufacturing management, I understand how to lead complex organizations. As an entrepreneur who built an award-winning technology services firm and a current Real Estate Broker, I bring the sharp business acumen needed to effectively oversee budgets and long-term planning.

Giving back isn’t an obligation—it’s who I am. Over the years, I’ve served on the Salado Chamber of Commerce board, co-founded two of Bell County’s largest business networking groups, mentored with Big Brothers Big Sisters, fundraised for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and engaged with local churches and civic organizations.

I am a devoted reader and believe that reading leads to freedom. With a proven track record of leading collaborative projects and driving organizational success, I am prepared to apply my business acumen and problem-solving skills to safeguard our library’s mission. I will work to ensure it remains a vibrant, well-managed hub for our children and grandchildren. I would be honored to earn your vote.

Nancy Mills Mackey



My name is Nancy Mills Mackey, and I would appreciate your vote to re-elect me as a trustee of the Salado Public Library District.

In 2014, my husband, John, and I moved to Salado to be nearer family. Married for 47 years, we have five children and 10 grandchildren. As a newspaper reporter, magazine editor, communications executive, and professional fundraiser, I gained and honed skills in leadership, consensus building, strategic planning, budgeting, fundraising and communications. At Scott & White in Temple, I managed award-winning public relations and development communications for 13 years.

As a member of the Friends of the Salado Public Library, I shelved books at Book Ends and served as board president and publicity/outreach chair. In 2016, I was elected to the District Board and have served as member-at-large, treasurer and president.

Public libraries and reading are my passion, and my experience encompasses 11-plus years serving our community through the Salado Public Library and 29 years serving the Temple Public Library through its Foundation and Friends group, helping with the multi-million-dollar effort to relocate and double the library’s size.

As our population grows, we need to expand Salado’s library so that it remains relevant and can continue to serve everyone in our district. Hallmarks of democracy and freedom, libraries are a community refuge and gathering place, a space to explore and discover, an incubator to instill the love of reading and learning, and a free university for life-long learners. If you can read, then you can do anything!

Maira Garza



I am a parent, veteran, wife, mother, and educator, and a proud member of the Salado community. I served as a Captain in the United States Air Force, and my husband currently serves as a Major in the U.S. Army Reserves. Service to our country and to our community has always been central to our family.

I am currently pursuing a PhD in Psychology and work as a linguist contractor while also substitute teaching at Academy ISD. Education and lifelong learning are deeply important to me, which is why libraries have always held a special place in my life.

Over the past year, I have regularly attended Salado Public Library Board meetings because I care about the future of this institution. As a concerned citizen, I believe it is important to support the library while also engaging thoughtfully in conversations that affect it.

Like many communities across the country, our library has faced challenging discussions about book selections. I believe parents should play the primary role in guiding what their own children read while also ensuring the library continues to serve the diverse interests and needs of the entire community.

I strongly support our librarians and library staff, who work hard every day to serve families, students, and readers of all ages. If selected to serve, I would bring a spirit of respectful dialogue, community service, and strong support for literacy and learning to the library board.

A. Keith Cryar



I moved to Salado in 1994 after discovering and falling in love with the village. The only interruption was from 2006 to 2012 when I moved to Tennessee to support my aging mother. My residence is now a personal sanctuary and wildlife haven after being converted into native prairie and woodlands. I regularly host the Audubon Society for field trips and the Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

Until retiring in 2022, I was an Endocrinologist at Baylor Scott and White with significant commitments as an educator and lecturer. Due to my long work hours and limited time outside of work, my Salado identity was simply “Connie’s husband.” Connie has been actively involved in various aspects of Village life, with a particular interest in the library. She has taught crafts and Mah Jongg at the Library, served on the Board of Trustees, and currently serves on the Board of Friends of the Library.

Retirement has enabled me to embrace Village life. I serve as the Treasurer of the Salado Library Board of Trustees and the Second Vice-President of the Lions Club. I am a member of the Salado Village Artists and recently joined Save Salado Creek.

I serve as a Deacon at the Salado Church of Christ, am on the Board of the Body of Christ Community Clinic, and as a Master Gardener, participate in the Holland Elementary School Plant Sale by instructing kindergarten to second graders on growing plants to be sold for the benefit of the local food bank.

Christian Wigley



Christian Wigley is withdrawing from the race for Library Board. Shortly after filing and after the last day to withdraw from the race, he learned that his work schedule would not allow him to dedicate the time to serve the Library.

Wigley says that when his work schedule allows it, he would like to serve on the board.

Look for his name in the future, but he asks that you do not vote for him this election.