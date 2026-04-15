Every year, Salado Village Voice introduces the candidates for Salado ISD Board of Trustees and then hosts a series of questions and answers with them. This year, there are three three-year terms on the board up for election with five candidates, as they appear on the ballot: Will Tipping, James Larremore, Cade Morris, Scott Law and Eric Malmin. Savannah Hennig is running unopposed for a one-year unexpired term.

Will Tipping



My family and I have had the privilege of calling Salado home for the past 18 years. I have been married to my wonderful wife, Traci, for 20 years, and together we have two amazing children, Grace (18) and Wyatt (16), both of whom have attended Salado schools since kindergarten. Salado is truly a special place, and it has been a blessing to raise our family in this incredible community.

I graduated from Tarleton State University with a degree in Biology and later earned my Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Houston. The day I walked across the stage at the University of Houston was the same day we moved to Salado. Having grown up in a small town, we knew we wanted that same kind of lifestyle and strong sense of community for our children.

Since moving here, I have been actively involved in the community. I have coached various youth sports teams, served on the Salado Youth Soccer League board, participated in the Watch D.O.G.S. program, and my family and I are active members of the Salado United Methodist Church. These experiences have allowed me to build strong relationships and have deepened my appreciation for the vital role our schools and community play in shaping our children.

I am running for the school board because I believe our schools are the lifeblood of this town and a big part of what makes Salado so special. As our community continues to grow, I am committed to preserving the values and character that define Salado while supporting our students, teachers, and families for years to come.

I will always do what I believe is in the best interest of Salado’s students. I am not afraid to ask questions, and I am always willing to listen and learn. If I earn your vote, I promise to serve with integrity, dedication, and a genuine commitment to our community and its future.

James Larremore



My name is James Larremore, and I’m proud to call Salado home. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve a community that has meant so much to my family. My wife, Abbey, is a dedicated teacher in Salado ISD, and our two sons, CJ and Wyatt, are fully immersed in the life of this district. From the classroom to the field, Salado ISD has played a major role in shaping who they are becoming.

CJ has earned multiple UIL state championships in film and is actively involved in athletics, while Wyatt competes in both UIL academic and athletic programs, continuing to grow as a student and competitor. Like so many families here, our lives are deeply connected to the success and well-being of our schools.

Professionally, I bring 18 years of experience in public education, having served as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, associate principal, and head principal at both the middle and high school levels. That experience has given me a clear understanding of what it takes to support students, empower teachers, and lead schools effectively.

We love this community, and we believe in Salado ISD. I’m running for school board to give back to a district that has given so much to my family…working to ensure it continues to thrive for every student, teacher, and family who calls Salado home.

Cade Morris



My name is Cade Morris, and I’m running for school board. My wife and I have called Salado home for the past 20 years, where we’ve raised our family and built our life alongside many of you.

I’m a business owner in the ranching industry, and I believe in hard work, accountability, and planning for the future.

I believe our schools should provide a strong academic foundation and prepare students for whatever path they choose. That includes building character, responsibility , and confidence along the way.

I support our teachers and believe we should be responsible with taxpayer dollars while keeping parents involved and informed. Good decisions come from listening, being transparent, and staying focused on what’s best for students.

I would be honored to earn your support.

Scott Law



Scott Law is driven by a deep commitment to the future of Salado’s students and community. A longtime resident, Scott and his family have invested their lives in Salado, and he has spent years working directly with young people through coaching, mentorship, and programs such as Salado Youth Football and the Brotherhood Academy.

Scott is an orthodontist and business leader who has built and led organizations focused on developing people, strengthening leadership, and creating high-performing cultures. He believes those same principles are essential in education—where strong leadership, clear direction, and accountability directly impact student outcomes.

Scott is running to help Salado continue moving forward as a district that not only grows, but grows well. He believes Salado has strong foundations, but that the community should expect more than average outcomes. His focus is on excellence; attracting, developing and retaining excellent educators, supporting teachers, and ensuring students are prepared for life beyond graduation.

He is especially passionate about expanding career and technical education opportunities and preparing students for a rapidly changing, AI-driven world. Scott believes students must learn how to think critically, solve problems, and adapt—skills that will define success in the years ahead.

He approaches this opportunity with a service mindset. Scott does not seek a title, but believes that when there is an opportunity to serve, it is worth stepping forward. If elected, he is committed to thoughtful governance, transparency, and helping level up a school system that reflects the strength and potential of the Salado community.

Eric Malmin



My name is Eric Malmin. My wife, Kelsey, and I have four beautiful daughters who are all currently students in Salado ISD. I am a lifelong Bell County resident and have lived in Salado for the past eight years.

Since moving to Salado, I have been actively serving my community by coaching multiple youth sports teams including softball, basketball and soccer. I am an active member at Grace Church Salado where I have the honor to serve as an elder. Additionally, I co-lead a community group with my wife and another couple in our home each week.

For the past three years I have had the honor and privilege of serving on the Salado ISD Board of Trustees, working to support teachers, strengthen opportunities for student success and help guide the district’s continued growth. My priority as a trustee has been to ensure students have access to a first-class education, in a safe and effective environment, surrounded by highly qualified and motivated professionals with a shared goal of student success. I believe that a partnership between parents, community members and the district built on honesty, trust, and mutual respect is the best way to ensure success for our students.

I am grateful for the trust our community has placed in me, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue serving and supporting Salado ISD in the years ahead.

Savannah Hennig



Savannah Hennig is a current SISD school Board member who is running unopposed for a one-year unexpired term.

As a graduate of Salado schools, I know firsthand the unique environment and education our school district provides, and it is for this reason my husband and I chose to raise our family here. I am passionate about Salado and equally passionate about the school system that is training up our next generation.

I am a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Abilene Christian University with a BBA in Accounting, I served six years as Treasurer for the Salado Education Foundation and am a member of First Baptist Church Salado. I’m the third generation of a local business and have countless volunteer hours serving in some capacity to benefit Salado ISD- ranging from the Salado Education Foundation to the Long Range Facilities Planning Committee all the way to helping out in the classroom decorating doors and planning classroom parties. I serve on the Salado Family Relief board, I serve in the mentor program for SISD, and I serve on the Finance Team and as a leader for Bible Drill at my church.

I have served on the Salado ISD School Board since November of 2020.

Personally, I am married to my childhood sweetheart and we have two beautiful children who attend Salado ISD. Go Eagles!