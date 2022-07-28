Jacquelyn Yarbrough Jackson Beckham

Jacquelyn Ya

Jacquelyn “Jackie” Yarbrough Jackson Beckham age 82, of Salado passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral Services for Jackie were held at July 23, at Heritage Country Church in Salado with Pastor Billy Borho officiating. Her burial followed at Cedar Valley Cemetery in Salado.

Jackie was born on March 24, 1940, to Jack Nelson Yarbrough Sr. and Donalee Yarbrough in Little Cypress. She married Richard Beckham Sr. on February 29, 1976, in Salado.

Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Beckham Sr.; her parents, Jack Nelson Yarbrough Sr. and Donalee Yarbrough; her son, Bill Jackson, and her brother, Jack Yarbrough Jr.

She is survived by her son, Joe Jackson Jr. of Salado; her daughters, Sylvia Summers of Temple, Peggy Combs of Lincoln,NM, Mylinda Middleton of Presque Isle, Maine, Ginny Larvin of Kyle, and Mary Wallingsford of Clinton, AR; her sisters, Wanda Granger of Starks, LA and Dora Hoffpauir of Orange; twenty two grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.