Salado Village Voice

James F. Seaton

May 12, 1941

February 5, 2026



James Freddy Seaton, age 84, died February 5, 2026, in Salado, TX.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 11, at 10:00 A.M. at United Methodist Church Historic Chapel with Rev. Tommy Prud’homme officiating. Family visitation will be at 9:00 A.M. and burial in the Salado Cemetery under the direction of Broeker Funeral Home.

James was born May 12, 1941, in Knox City, TX, the son of John and Vera Seaton. He graduated from Highland High School near Roscoe, TX in 1959 and married Dian Beaty June 12, 1960.

He attended Texas Tech University and graduated with a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering. James had a long career, primarily with U.S. Gypsum Company, as a Project Engineer at the Sweetwater, TX plant and a Plant Engineer at the Corsicana, TX plant.

James enjoyed flying starting with the Civil Air Patrol as a teen and later as a private pilot. He enjoyed researching his family’s genealogy, visiting museums and travelling.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Salado Lions Club and the Salado Historical Society.

He is survived by his wife, Dian; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Terri Seaton of Holland, TX; granddaughters Megan (Seaton) Nicholson and husband Tyler Nicholson of Del Rio, Texas; Hannah (Seaton) Anderson and Colton Anderson of Temple, TX; grandson Parker Seaton of Round Rock; great-grandchildren Alexander and Evelyn Nicholson of Del Rio, TX; Charley, Eloise and Cecilia Anderson of Temple, TX; and one brother, Gayland Seaton of Abilene, TX; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Stacy Seaton; sisters Minnie Seaton, Jean Tarrant and Nelda Lyons; and brothers J C Seaton and Donald Seaton.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Salado United Methodist Church, the Salado Cemetery Association, or the charity of their choosing.

