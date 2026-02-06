Salado Village Voice

James Ralph Morris

April 13, 1929

January 29, 2026



James Ralph Morris was born on April 13, 1929 in Douglas County, Georgia to Kinard Foster Morris and Eunie Pearl Rice Morris. He passed away on January 29, 2026 at Watkins-Logan State Veterans Home in Tyler, Texas.



He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph Thomas Morris, daughter Annette Morris Grenier, and his beloved wife, Juanita Brickhouse Morris.

He is survived by his daughter, Betty Yearty and her husband Kit of Tyler, Texas, Grandsons Jason Yearty, Jonathan Yearty, Thomas Wakeman, Stephen Wakeman and eight great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7925 South Broadway Avenue, Tyler, TX 75703-5227.

Graveside services will be at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Feb. 10 at Noon with Rev. Scott Mescher officiating.