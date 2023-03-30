Salado Village Voice

Jamie Lynn Pirtle

February 22, 1929

March 2, 2023

Jamie Lynn Pirtle passed away on March 2, 2023 in Arlington, TX at the age of 94.

He was born February 22, 1929 to Ernest Paul and Mary Gertrude (Gertie) Nunnallee Pirtle in Salado, TX where he grew up and graduated from Salado public schools before leaving to earn his diploma from Southwest Texas State Teachers College.

He and Lyndell Merle Cosper were married on July 1, 1951 and were blessed to celebrate 71 years of marriage. Jamie was employed over 40 years in the insurance industry and retired as Executive Vice President of Claims for Maryland Casualty Insurance Company in Baltimore, Maryland.

He is survived by his wife, Lyndell Cosper Pirtle; four children; James Robert (Patricia) Pirtle of Arlington TX; Carla Kay (Tom) Carmody of Lawrence, KS; Leonard Scott Pirtle of Cedaredge CO; and Lyn Elizabeth (Jim) Williams of Jacksonville, FL; his brother, Robert G. (Bob) Pirtle of Houston; Grandchildren; Christian (Sarah) Pirtle, Matthew (Carrie) Pirtle, Tyler (Tori Wallenburg) Carmody, Jeffrey (Kristina) Carmody, Justin (Jessica) Williams, Christopher Williams and Great-grandchildren; Cash Pirtle, Zara Pirtle and Charlotte Williams. Jamie was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Billie Anita Eiland and brothers; Paul N. Pirtle and Joe M. Pirtle.

No formal service is scheduled. The Family plans a memorial gathering at a later date.

For those who choose to donate in Jamie’s memory, the family suggests a charity of your choice or “Keep Salado Beautiful”, PO Box 895, Salado, TX 76571, www.keepsaladobeautiful.com.

