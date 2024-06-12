Salado Village Voice

Jane Crumley

December 20, 1965

May 31, 2024

Memorial services for Jane Crumley, 58, of Salado, were held Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Bethel Assembly of God Church, 22621 SE H.K. Dodgen, Temple, Texas.

Mrs. Crumley died Friday, May 31, 2024, at her home in Salado.

Jane Crumley

She was born December 20, 1965, in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of David and Rebecca (Mueller) Glandorf. She graduated from Baylor University with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

She married Cliff Crumley, August 12, 1989 in Webster, Texas. They made their home in El Paso and Brownsville before moving to Salado in 2018.

She was a speech language pathologist and schoolteacher. She taught school for 18 years, primarily kindergarten. She taught in El Paso, Brownsville, Central Texas Christian School and was Educational Director for Slice of Heaven Educational Farm in Holland. She also tutored children in Bell County.

She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God.

Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Cliff Crumley; parents Dave and Becky Glandorf; four sons: Robert Crumley and wife Caitlin, Joshua Crumley and wife Elyse, Phillip Crumley and wife Shelby, and Stephen Crumley; one daughter, LeAnn Crumley; one sister, Sally Arthurs; and two grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Slice of Heaven Educational Farm, 17851 FM 1123 Holland, Texas 76534, https://www.sliceofheaveneducationalfarm.org