Jewell Elizabeth Lang

Services for Jewell Elizabeth Lang, 95, of Cedar Valley will be 10AM, December 12th at Cedar Valley Baptist Church. with Donnie Jackson and Richard Worden officiating.

Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery.

Jewell Lang died December 7, 2008 at a nursing home in Belton.

She was born June 8, 1913 in Cedar Valley to Joe A. Jackson and Emmer Calder.

She attended the original Cedar Valley Elementary School, across from the current Cedar Valley Baptist Church.

Jewell married Walter H. Lang May, 1939. They were residents of Cedar Valley for 69 years.

One of the original members of the Cedar Valley Baptist Church and its oldest member, she was faithfully to the Friday Night Gospel Singing group.

She is preceded in death by her husband and daughter Alice Rachel Barnes.

Survivors include daughters, Mary Fay Hawthorne, Belton, Betty Ruth Shook, Temple, Ima Jewell McCoy, Belton and Dovey Marie Frtiz, Temple. Sons are Charlie Joe Yarbrough, Belton and Walter George Lang, Harker Heights.

Jewell was blessed with 22 grandchildren, 47 of great grandchildren and 13 of great great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Cedar Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 12237 FM2843, Salado, TX. 76571.

Visitation will be 5-8PM, Thursday, December 11 at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, Salado.