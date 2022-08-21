Salado, Texas

Visitation and services for Jim Reed, 58, of Salado will be 10:30 AM Saturday December 13 at Broecker Funeral Home.

Jim Reed died December 10, 2008 at a local hospital.

He was born August 7, 1950 in Galveston, Tx. to Dr. James Elmer Reed, Jr. and Martha Pearl Sparks. He graduated from Madisonville High School in 1968 and was president of the student body. He graduated from the police academy in 1970.

Nov. 19, 1993 Jim married Janie Flanagin in Houston and eventually settled in Salado.

Jim was an insurance adjuster for Pilot Catastrophic, Inc., the largest company of its type in the United States. Jim worked the major hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and other disasters around the country.

Prior to insurance adjusting, Jim owned a Fire and Water Restoration Repair business in Houston and was a member of the Bellaire Police and Harris Co. Constables Office for over 20 years.

Jim was a member of the United Methodist Church of Salado and the Rotary Club of Salado.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother and father.

Survivors include his wife and daughter, Kaitlyn Jane Reed of Salado; 2 sons: James Elmer Reed IV and Michael Patrick Reed, both of San Antonio; brothers: Lynn Reed of Madisonville, Tx. and Randy Reed of Sacue, Tx.; sister in laws: Michael Ann Spoor of Belton, Judy Ranley of Allen, Bette Patrica Nilson of, El Campo and brother in law John Thomas Flanagin of Friendswood, Tx.

Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.